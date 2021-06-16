Tyler Glasnow

J

Jammer

Stopped using the illegal substance, then proceeds to hurt himself, and blames major league baseball, lol.

So he didn't want to get a 10 game suspension, so he stops cheating.

Then says MLB should have chosen a better time to tell everyone there would be a crack down on cheating.

Anyway you look at it, it's pretty funny.
 
Instead of thinking what an idiot, read between the lines on this one. Why would he do this? Someone had to advise him on taking this path, surely wasn't Rays management.

My educated guess is he sees that he's going to be traded by the Rays, as they always do before big money comes, and his agent sees this as a value protector to get him his lucrative FA contract. If he's going TJ surgery he may not even be back for 2022 season which would be his last before free agency. So this is sort of a plea saying I'm a good guy and can be an ace in a non-stick baseball world.

On the flip side I think this is the Rays saying we love having you around, but we're all in on this no stars and lots of openers strategy for the staff. Who can blame them, they keep kicking ass with it.
 
pitchers are dominataing because you cant use launch angle to hit a 99 mph rising fastball, placating analytic jews is a losing forumula to hit the ball.
 
M

MrTop

Tampa is first in defensive runs saved with 55
astros are 2nd with 36



top 3 def. eff.

astros .728
giants .724
rays .721




tampa tied for 1st with Fld % .989


tampa Pitching is 8th in WAR 4th in ERA & 5th in FIP.. Tampa does keep it in the park 7th


tampa Non pitchers are 1st in wins above average



where would tampa be without these fielders?
 
pulling the ball instead of going with the pitch like t gwynn did is another losing formula that domicans are too stupid to figure out
 
hitters dont suck because a couple of pitchers use pinetar, they suck because there approach is stupid.
 
