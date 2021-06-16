Tyler Glasnow

Stopped using the illegal substance, then proceeds to hurt himself, and blames major league baseball, lol.
So he didn't want to get a 10 game suspension, so he stops cheating.
Then says MLB should have chosen a better time to tell everyone there would be a crack down on cheating.
Anyway you look at it, it's pretty funny.
So he didn't want to get a 10 game suspension, so he stops cheating.
Then says MLB should have chosen a better time to tell everyone there would be a crack down on cheating.
Anyway you look at it, it's pretty funny.