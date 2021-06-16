Tyler Glasnow

Jammer said: Stopped using the illegal substance, then proceeds to hurt himself, and blames major league baseball, lol.



So he didn't want to get a 10 game suspension, so he stops cheating.



Then says MLB should have chosen a better time to tell everyone there would be a crack down on cheating.



Anyway you look at it, it's pretty funny.

Instead of thinking what an idiot, read between the lines on this one. Why would he do this? Someone had to advise him on taking this path, surely wasn't Rays management.My educated guess is he sees that he's going to be traded by the Rays, as they always do before big money comes, and his agent sees this as a value protector to get him his lucrative FA contract. If he's going TJ surgery he may not even be back for 2022 season which would be his last before free agency. So this is sort of a plea saying I'm a good guy and can be an ace in a non-stick baseball world.On the flip side I think this is the Rays saying we love having you around, but we're all in on this no stars and lots of openers strategy for the staff. Who can blame them, they keep kicking ass with it.