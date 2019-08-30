Tyler Skaggs' Autopsy

bomzee said: I am currently reading a very interesting and disturbing book entitled " Dopesick " which is an expose on the opioid crisis.

Fatanyl which has destroyed so many lives is serious shit. Up to 100 times more potent than morphine. Click to expand...

Haven't read that book but I'd like to.I watched a program sort of related to this, fentanyl is what killed Prince. He was taking oxycodone, or trying to, and they cut it with fentanyl.....The scary part is the guy that was doing it had all the gadgets, including a stamper that could print the pills with a legit number.So if you look in your med cabinet and see a pill with M358 or something you got from the RX, this dude was making them in his garage and stamped them with that same number.They looked exactly the same.What happened to Prince could happen to anyone. I don't buy them in the black market but these fakes would have fooled me. I wouldn't have suspected anything.Fentanyl is both powerful and cheap, that's what makes it so dangerous. Drug dealers can cut it with this cheaply and it still will pack a punch.In the case of Prince and many others, too strong a punch.Skaggs could have got addicted through the team, got limited after an injury healed and bought some fakes like Prince and many others have done.All speculation of course but no surprise that drug was found in his system. More than likely it was used to cut the oxycodone found in his system, unknown to him.