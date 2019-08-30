Tyler Skaggs' Autopsy

The name Rusty Hardin sounds familiar, I think he was Clemens's lawyer when he tested positive for PED's
Accidental.....what bullshit. You don't get to that level of need without building immunity to these drugs. Booze was just a side note.
So, the doctor told him it was ok to mix booze and other narcotics with the prescribed one, which ever that was, supposedly from a team doctor. He was an addict that liked getting high. No different than all the protected species of downtown Los Angeles who live on the streets yet do drugs in plain site. Do you jump off a bridge because someone says it's ok or do you take responsibility for your own addictive behavior. Rubbish, he is his own victim.
You guys are oblivious. These leagues pump their athletes with pain killers, then when they just cut them off, these athletes are left with an addiction they have no control over. They have no choice but to self-medicate when team cuts them off. He wasn't partying. He wasn't looking for a higher high. He probably scored some street oxy (from the sounds of it somebody from the Angels organization scored it) to feed an addiction he never asked for. Unfortunately this one was cut with fentanyl ... and that's all it takes.
Excellent post. This is also why it's a complete joke the NFL still has weed as a banned substance. Weed has shown to be a much more effective treatment for pain than opioids.
We would have to know whether the team EVER prescribed pain killers for him before making that claim. He's a young guy, a pitcher, plays only every 5 days, he might have never needed them.
Could be, I'd still like to know how they didn't find any drug evidence near his body, highly unlikely he took his only pill.pills? Which means whoever found the body cleansed the scene to cover up the cause. If a team employee was sent to his room to check on him, and they found him dead , and if that guy was the supplier of his drugs, that would explain why it was a "mystery".A Team Employee being looked at ?
You probably know more about drugs than me, do they ever lace gummy bears with drugs, such as fentenal, or other opioids?The team only told the players one thing about the Skaggs death until yesterday. A couple days after his death they said he was found with a mouthful of gummie bears.
You probably know more about drugs than me, do they ever lace gummy bears with drugs, such as fentenal, or other opioids?
That would be a good way to disguise them as you move around, and cross the border.Alex Rodriguez was eating gummy bears that were laced with PED's, I'm sure it wouldn't be too difficult to lace them with other drugs
I am currently reading a very interesting and disturbing book entitled " Dopesick " which is an expose on the opioid crisis.
Fatanyl which has destroyed so many lives is serious shit. Up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
would love to see him suspended.Mike was around, as well when this was happening.