Tyler Skaggs' Autopsy

Skaggs' family released a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol," the statement said. "That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us."
 
IF an employee of the Angels was involved the team is best to settle out of court ASAP. Even though in all reality, Skaggs is an ADULT and what HE did to HIMSELF wasn't forced upon him by anyone but the family lost their "Lottery Ticket" and now someone has to pay for what Skaggs did to himself.

BTW - what is it about guys with the last name Skaggs getting heavily involved with drugs!
 
The name Rusty Hardin sounds familiar, I think he was Clemens's lawyer when he tested positive for PED's
 
Accidental.....what bullshit. You don't get to that level of need without building immunity to these drugs. Booze was just a side note.
all you have to do is too much... i was on fentanyl 25 then fent 15 for 6 years... but i never mixed it... he did..............getting use to it has nothing to do with it..
 
You guys are oblivious. These leagues pump their athletes with pain killers, then when they just cut them off, these athletes are left with an addiction they have no control over. They have no choice but to self-medicate when team cuts them off. He wasn't partying. He wasn't looking for a higher high. He probably scored some street oxy (from the sounds of it somebody from the Angels organization scored it) to feed an addiction he never asked for. Unfortunately this one was cut with fentanyl ... and that's all it takes.

This is a tragedy. It wasn't Skaggs' fault.

This is why Luck quit the NFL. This is why we'll see more and more athletes start to leave their sports after their 2nd contract and no longer play into their 30s. Guys like Luck are the smartest SOBs in the business. Get out while you still have your mind, your body and your sanity.
 
give it to you when you have cancer.. fent 50 can knock out an elephant... never buy it out in town...
 
So, the doctor told him it was ok to mix booze and other narcotics with the prescribed one, which ever that was, supposedly from a team doctor. He was an addict that liked getting high. No different than all the protected species of downtown Los Angeles who live on the streets yet do drugs in plain site. Do you jump off a bridge because someone says it's ok or do you take responsibility for your own addictive behavior. Rubbish, he is his own victim.
 
So, the doctor told him it was ok to mix booze and other narcotics with the prescribed one, which ever that was, supposedly from a team doctor. He was an addict that liked getting high. No different than all the protected species of downtown Los Angeles who live on the streets yet do drugs in plain site. Do you jump off a bridge because someone says it's ok or do you take responsibility for your own addictive behavior. Rubbish, he is his own victim.
you don't have to be an addict to overdose. The doctor tells you not to mix it... he thought he knew what he was doing... there is no high silly man... i would know i drove a car with it
 
You guys are oblivious. These leagues pump their athletes with pain killers, then when they just cut them off, these athletes are left with an addiction they have no control over. They have no choice but to self-medicate when team cuts them off. He wasn't partying. He wasn't looking for a higher high. He probably scored some street oxy (from the sounds of it somebody from the Angels organization scored it) to feed an addiction he never asked for. Unfortunately this one was cut with fentanyl ... and that's all it takes.

This is a tragedy. It wasn't Skaggs' fault.

This is why Luck quit the NFL. This is why we'll see more and more athletes start to leave their sports after their 2nd contract and no longer play into their 30s. Guys like Luck are the smartest SOBs in the business. Get out while you still have your mind, your body and your sanity.
Excellent post. This is also why it's a complete joke the NFL still has weed as a banned substance. Weed has shown to be a much more effective treatment for pain than opioids.
 
Excellent post. This is also why it's a complete joke the NFL still has weed as a banned substance. Weed has shown to be a much more effective treatment for pain than opioids.
Any comment on your secret inside info about his death from weeks ago? Looks like you're source was a tad off?
 
You guys are oblivious. These leagues pump their athletes with pain killers, then when they just cut them off, these athletes are left with an addiction they have no control over. They have no choice but to self-medicate when team cuts them off. He wasn't partying. He wasn't looking for a higher high. He probably scored some street oxy (from the sounds of it somebody from the Angels organization scored it) to feed an addiction he never asked for. Unfortunately this one was cut with fentanyl ... and that's all it takes.

This is a tragedy. It wasn't Skaggs' fault.

This is why Luck quit the NFL. This is why we'll see more and more athletes start to leave their sports after their 2nd contract and no longer play into their 30s. Guys like Luck are the smartest SOBs in the business. Get out while you still have your mind, your body and your sanity.
We would have to know whether the team EVER prescribed pain killers for him before making that claim. He's a young guy, a pitcher, plays only every 5 days, he might have never needed them.
 
A Team Employee being looked at ?
Could be, I'd still like to know how they didn't find any drug evidence near his body, highly unlikely he took his only pill.pills? Which means whoever found the body cleansed the scene to cover up the cause. If a team employee was sent to his room to check on him, and they found him dead , and if that guy was the supplier of his drugs, that would explain why it was a "mystery".
 
Could be, I'd still like to know how they didn't find any drug evidence near his body, highly unlikely he took his only pill.pills? Which means whoever found the body cleansed the scene to cover up the cause. If a team employee was sent to his room to check on him, and they found him dead , and if that guy was the supplier of his drugs, that would explain why it was a "mystery".
Was he being treated at the time by the team for any type of Medical Issues ?

Haven't seen it mentioned one way or the other.
 
Any comment on your secret inside info about his death from weeks ago? Looks like you're source was a tad off?
The team only told the players one thing about the Skaggs death until yesterday. A couple days after his death they said he was found with a mouthful of gummie bears.
 
The team only told the players one thing about the Skaggs death until yesterday. A couple days after his death they said he was found with a mouthful of gummie bears.
You probably know more about drugs than me, do they ever lace gummy bears with drugs, such as fentenal, or other opioids?
 
You probably know more about drugs than me, do they ever lace gummy bears with drugs, such as fentenal, or other opioids?
Alex Rodriguez was eating gummy bears that were laced with PED's, I'm sure it wouldn't be too difficult to lace them with other drugs
 
I am currently reading a very interesting and disturbing book entitled " Dopesick " which is an expose on the opioid crisis.
Fatanyl which has destroyed so many lives is serious shit. Up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
 
Alex Rodriguez was eating gummy bears that were laced with PED's, I'm sure it wouldn't be too difficult to lace them with other drugs
That would be a good way to disguise them as you move around, and cross the border.
 
I am currently reading a very interesting and disturbing book entitled " Dopesick " which is an expose on the opioid crisis.
Fatanyl which has destroyed so many lives is serious shit. Up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Haven't read that book but I'd like to.

I watched a program sort of related to this, fentanyl is what killed Prince. He was taking oxycodone, or trying to, and they cut it with fentanyl.....

The scary part is the guy that was doing it had all the gadgets, including a stamper that could print the pills with a legit number.

So if you look in your med cabinet and see a pill with M358 or something you got from the RX, this dude was making them in his garage and stamped them with that same number.

They looked exactly the same.

What happened to Prince could happen to anyone. I don't buy them in the black market but these fakes would have fooled me. I wouldn't have suspected anything.

Fentanyl is both powerful and cheap, that's what makes it so dangerous. Drug dealers can cut it with this cheaply and it still will pack a punch.

In the case of Prince and many others, too strong a punch.

Skaggs could have got addicted through the team, got limited after an injury healed and bought some fakes like Prince and many others have done.

All speculation of course but no surprise that drug was found in his system. More than likely it was used to cut the oxycodone found in his system, unknown to him.
 
No real shock that a team employee got the drugs for him

Actors/Athletes/Politicians/Etc - should all do this. Have someone else get them for me so THEY take the "bullet" - not me. I am told Mr. Kay is someone who liked hanging out with players and this was his way of doing so. Obviously Kay gets fired but will be interesting to see what charges are filed against him. Will also be interesting to see what Skaggs' family does now? They will still sue but now it will be interesting to see what they get........if anything.
 
