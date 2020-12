And then in the fourth quarter, Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown on a long pass play which was negated by an offensive holding penalty.



Hill, after leaving his defender behind, executed a back flip into the end zone.



One official incorrectly threw a flag on the back flip.



The referee corrected the situation by saying, "There is no flag on the play for the (back) flip."



Here's what the ref did not say, "The NFL sells too many video games to penalize the entertaining Tyreek Hill."