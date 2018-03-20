Tyronn Lue

Stress is a killer.
Especially when it's self-applied.
The whole Lue thing was a sham from the beginning.
He's not a head coach. He doesn't have the credentials nor the intelligence.
He was brought in as someone to hold the title while having virtually no say. A figurehead.
I held my tongue on him for as long as I could but I've been following the Cavs extremely closely this year and this guy is awful. I know your not a big LBJ guy but I refer to him as, "The King of Kings" now for winning a title w/this guy at the helm. I have no idea how he doesn't understand what he has nor how to use them.
Kyrie took a shot at him earlier in the season talking about how great it is to work w/ an intellectual coach (Stevens). I still don't think he should have said it but he wasn't fucking lying.
He is awful, but make no mistake, LeBron was the one who got him hired.
You can be the greatest x’s and o’s Guy but if the players don’t buy in, you have nothing. That’s probably the biggest key to coaching in the NBA.Is it possible he did that to earn the moniker, "King of Kings," from me?
LBJ basically runs shit so we all know he gave his imprimatur. X's & O's he's not terrible, at least as far as I can tell, it's just how he manages the team in general; from who starts to lineup combinations, to making In-Running adjustments, etc.
The best thing he can do is stay away but he's coming back. The man could school me in X's and O's but the reverse is true w/ lineup combinations.
Give me this Cavs team (w/ an X & O assistant) and I walk the East and probably win a Title and I am being serious.
Is it possible he did that to earn the moniker, "King of Kings," from me?
LBJ basically runs shit so we all know he gave his imprimatur. X's & O's he's not terrible, at least as far as I can tell, it's just how he manages the team in general; from who starts to lineup combinations, to making In-Running adjustments, etc.
You can be the greatest x’s and o’s Guy but if the players don’t buy in, you have nothing. That’s probably the biggest key to coaching in the NBA.
Lue is the worst coach in NBA history to have won a championship.
Playoff rotations mean more than regular season rotations. You may only use 2-3 bench players in the playoffs. This is something that Thibs doesn’t get right.Buy in? They won a championship w/ him at the helm. I've been following the Cavs very closely this year and I can't even recall the number of fuck-up's this guy has had; too numerous to mention.
I believe I started like two threads about it and I never do that shit; that's how ridiculous it was getting. Complaining to my buddy and going back and forth with him over email just wasn't doing it for me any more, I had to express it to the world at large and EOG was my medium. The biggest dipshit poster we have here, Javy, even commented on one of my threads about me bitching about regular season rotations. I don't expect an idiot like him to get it but I am sure you understand the importance of getting burn together.
Playoff rotations mean more than regular season rotations. You may only use 2-3 bench players in the playoffs. This is something that Thibs doesn’t get right.
Of course they do but you need to figure them out during the regular season, ecspecially when you have a bunch of new guys. It's not even so much the rotations as it is his lineup combinations, from starters to the bench.
While I think he is well educated in basketball, I don't think he is very intelligent and what I mean by that is his inability to process new information at a fairly fast clip. Hell, I don't even think he is a great cumulative thinker, which is a strategic problem while the intelligence issue is a tactical one.
He can't be as bad as I think he is but there have been several times this season where I just don't get what he is doing and when he finally does what I want (lucks into via injury or whatever) it seems to work. I know that seems incredibly self-serving but it is what it is. He just seems down river from a, "What needs to be done now," perspective.
Maybe that’s how LeBron wants it or he can’t/won’t stand up to him.
Couple xanax and some klonopin and Lue will start feeling better.
It’s pretty obvious that ownership, the coach, LBJ, and the other players are not on the same page. If LBJ leaves, lue is gone also.
Never heard that about IT. Unfortunately the offcourt drama spilled on to the court.
Never heard that about IT. Unfortunately the offcourt drama spilled on to the court.
I can’t believe Hoiberg liked him in Chicago either. D Wade is a diva and playing on a Young team was a awful idea.Don't know if you knew this or not but supposedly Lue couldn't stand being in the same room w/ D-Wade and vice-versa. Not sure why or anything like that and I am not even sure if it is true but that info has made the rounds.
0-4 in troll attempts this thread will he go for #5? :LMAO:LMAO
Tryone Lue > Larry Drew
0-4 in troll attempts this thread will he go for #5? :LMAO:LMAO
pot/kettlewhat I mean by that is his inability to process new information at a fairly fast clip. Hell, I don't even think he is a great cumulative thinker, which is a strategic problem while the intelligence issue is a tactical one.
.
Lebron playing some of the best defense in last 10-15 years nba has seen