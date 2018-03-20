Tyronn Lue

FairWarning said: Maybe that’s how LeBron wants it or he can’t/won’t stand up to him. Click to expand...

Re: Tyrone LueIsn't this the same guy who told LBJ to, "Shut the fuck up," in an important post-season huddle? I respected that and the fact that he let LBJ and 4 subs close out several playoff games. It's easy to stick w/ what's working but it's when shit doesn't work that this guy is a deer in headlights.He mismananges this team. He tells the media him and JR had a good talk about him going to the bench (replaced w/ Mr. Fourth Korver) while JR tells us he got a text. Earlier in the season, after JR is told his spot is secure w/ Wade coming in, they come back to him and say, "We have to start him." Lue tells us Jose didn't get early burn at the 1 (despite them being super-shorthanded there) because other guys where there longer. Oh really, that's why you started D-Wade and Crowder to begin the season; because they had been w/ the Cavs so long?He sends mixed messages, is wishy-washy and can't answer a post-game question without saying, "I have to watch the tape." There are 50 million other issues I have with him. You're playing Hou, an offensive juggernaut and your best day-to-day defender, #TheFirstCedi, doesn't get any burn until garbage time in the 4th? Then you start him the next game or whatever and he gets career highs in like several categories. I realize that is a function of him playing more minutes, but that's the point, he should have been playing more, ecspecially when your team is dragging defensively.Don't even get me fucking started about him not playing Frye enough. LBJ is best when surrounded by shooters and you have a stretch-5 who spaces the floor and shoots lights out, yet you barely play him? This is the same guy who was at the Playoff podium twice, despite coming off the bench, the guy can still play. Are you fucking kidding me? I don't know if you ever saw the strong-side interaction between LBJ, Korver an Frye but it was a weapon.FW, I could go on and on and there are some things I honestly forget.