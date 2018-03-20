Tyronn Lue

GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

The best thing he can do is stay away but he's coming back. The man could school me in X's and O's but the reverse is true w/ lineup combinations.

Give me this Cavs team (w/ an X & O assistant) and I walk the East and probably win a Title and I am being serious.
 
Y

yisman

EOG Master
Re: Tyrone Lue

The whole Lue thing was a sham from the beginning.

He's not a head coach. He doesn't have the credentials nor the intelligence.

He was brought in as someone to hold the title while having virtually no say. A figurehead.
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

1
Re: Tyrone Lue

Brick killing another coach in the same way he kills players. Everyone that plays with Brick is better playing somewhere else.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

yisman said:
The whole Lue thing was a sham from the beginning.

He's not a head coach. He doesn't have the credentials nor the intelligence.

He was brought in as someone to hold the title while having virtually no say. A figurehead.
Click to expand...

I held my tongue on him for as long as I could but I've been following the Cavs extremely closely this year and this guy is awful. I know your not a big LBJ guy but I refer to him as, "The King of Kings" now for winning a title w/this guy at the helm. I have no idea how he doesn't understand what he has nor how to use them.

Kyrie took a shot at him earlier in the season talking about how great it is to work w/ an intellectual coach (Stevens). I still don't think he should have said it but he wasn't fucking lying.
 
Y

yisman

EOG Master
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
I held my tongue on him for as long as I could but I've been following the Cavs extremely closely this year and this guy is awful. I know your not a big LBJ guy but I refer to him as, "The King of Kings" now for winning a title w/this guy at the helm. I have no idea how he doesn't understand what he has nor how to use them.

Kyrie took a shot at him earlier in the season talking about how great it is to work w/ an intellectual coach (Stevens). I still don't think he should have said it but he wasn't fucking lying.
Click to expand...


He is awful, but make no mistake, LeBron was the one who got him hired.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

yisman said:
He is awful, but make no mistake, LeBron was the one who got him hired.
Click to expand...

Is it possible he did that to earn the moniker, "King of Kings," from me? :)

LBJ basically runs shit so we all know he gave his imprimatur. X's & O's he's not terrible, at least as far as I can tell, it's just how he manages the team in general; from who starts to lineup combinations, to making In-Running adjustments, etc.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
Is it possible he did that to earn the moniker, "King of Kings," from me? :)

LBJ basically runs shit so we all know he gave his imprimatur. X's & O's he's not terrible, at least as far as I can tell, it's just how he manages the team in general; from who starts to lineup combinations, to making In-Running adjustments, etc.
Click to expand...
You can be the greatest x’s and o’s Guy but if the players don’t buy in, you have nothing. That’s probably the biggest key to coaching in the NBA.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
The best thing he can do is stay away but he's coming back. The man could school me in X's and O's but the reverse is true w/ lineup combinations.

Give me this Cavs team (w/ an X & O assistant) and I walk the East and probably win a Title and I am being serious.
Click to expand...

Lol

The only thing you would bring to the Cavs locker room is fluffing Lebron 15 times a day.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
Is it possible he did that to earn the moniker, "King of Kings," from me? :)

LBJ basically runs shit so we all know he gave his imprimatur. X's & O's he's not terrible, at least as far as I can tell, it's just how he manages the team in general; from who starts to lineup combinations, to making In-Running adjustments, etc.
Click to expand...

This is some everfresh logic. Lebron made bad coaching and GM decisions for the last half decade so that he could look better if he happened to win. Makes sense.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

FairWarning said:
You can be the greatest x’s and o’s Guy but if the players don’t buy in, you have nothing. That’s probably the biggest key to coaching in the NBA.
Click to expand...

Buy in? They won a championship w/ him at the helm. I've been following the Cavs very closely this year and I can't even recall the number of fuck-up's this guy has had; too numerous to mention.

I believe I started like two threads about it and I never do that shit; that's how ridiculous it was getting. Complaining to my buddy and going back and forth with him over email just wasn't doing it for me any more, I had to express it to the world at large and EOG was my medium. The biggest dipshit poster we have here, Javy, even commented on one of my threads about me bitching about regular season rotations. I don't expect an idiot like him to get it but I am sure you understand the importance of getting burn together.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

Arnold Zwiffel said:
Lue is the worst coach in NBA history to have won a championship.
Click to expand...

I haven't given it much thought but that would be my knee-to-the-patella reaction. My greatest fear is that he will cost them a title this year and I think they have a serious shot. I would rather run this team at the West than the 2017 Cavs and I thought they had about a 2 to 1 shot to win last year and wouldn't have minded running it back w/ Kyrie this year but like I said, I choose this years version.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
Buy in? They won a championship w/ him at the helm. I've been following the Cavs very closely this year and I can't even recall the number of fuck-up's this guy has had; too numerous to mention.

I believe I started like two threads about it and I never do that shit; that's how ridiculous it was getting. Complaining to my buddy and going back and forth with him over email just wasn't doing it for me any more, I had to express it to the world at large and EOG was my medium. The biggest dipshit poster we have here, Javy, even commented on one of my threads about me bitching about regular season rotations. I don't expect an idiot like him to get it but I am sure you understand the importance of getting burn together.
Click to expand...
Playoff rotations mean more than regular season rotations. You may only use 2-3 bench players in the playoffs. This is something that Thibs doesn’t get right.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

FairWarning said:
Playoff rotations mean more than regular season rotations. You may only use 2-3 bench players in the playoffs. This is something that Thibs doesn’t get right.
Click to expand...

Of course they do but you need to figure them out during the regular season, ecspecially when you have a bunch of new guys. It's not even so much the rotations as it is his lineup combinations, from starters to the bench.

While I think he is well educated in basketball, I don't think he is very intelligent and what I mean by that is his inability to process new information at a fairly fast clip. Hell, I don't even think he is a great cumulative thinker, which is a strategic problem while the intelligence issue is a tactical one.

He can't be as bad as I think he is but there have been several times this season where I just don't get what he is doing and when he finally does what I want (lucks into via injury or whatever) it seems to work. I know that seems incredibly self-serving but it is what it is. He just seems down river from a, "What needs to be done now," perspective.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
Of course they do but you need to figure them out during the regular season, ecspecially when you have a bunch of new guys. It's not even so much the rotations as it is his lineup combinations, from starters to the bench.

While I think he is well educated in basketball, I don't think he is very intelligent and what I mean by that is his inability to process new information at a fairly fast clip. Hell, I don't even think he is a great cumulative thinker, which is a strategic problem while the intelligence issue is a tactical one.

He can't be as bad as I think he is but there have been several times this season where I just don't get what he is doing and when he finally does what I want (lucks into via injury or whatever) it seems to work. I know that seems incredibly self-serving but it is what it is. He just seems down river from a, "What needs to be done now," perspective.
Click to expand...

Maybe that’s how LeBron wants it or he can’t/won’t stand up to him.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

FairWarning said:
Maybe that’s how LeBron wants it or he can’t/won’t stand up to him.
Click to expand...

Isn't this the same guy who told LBJ to, "Shut the fuck up," in an important post-season huddle? I respected that and the fact that he let LBJ and 4 subs close out several playoff games. It's easy to stick w/ what's working but it's when shit doesn't work that this guy is a deer in headlights.

He mismananges this team. He tells the media him and JR had a good talk about him going to the bench (replaced w/ Mr. Fourth Korver) while JR tells us he got a text. Earlier in the season, after JR is told his spot is secure w/ Wade coming in, they come back to him and say, "We have to start him." Lue tells us Jose didn't get early burn at the 1 (despite them being super-shorthanded there) because other guys where there longer. Oh really, that's why you started D-Wade and Crowder to begin the season; because they had been w/ the Cavs so long?

He sends mixed messages, is wishy-washy and can't answer a post-game question without saying, "I have to watch the tape." There are 50 million other issues I have with him. You're playing Hou, an offensive juggernaut and your best day-to-day defender, #TheFirstCedi, doesn't get any burn until garbage time in the 4th? Then you start him the next game or whatever and he gets career highs in like several categories. I realize that is a function of him playing more minutes, but that's the point, he should have been playing more, ecspecially when your team is dragging defensively.

Don't even get me fucking started about him not playing Frye enough. LBJ is best when surrounded by shooters and you have a stretch-5 who spaces the floor and shoots lights out, yet you barely play him? This is the same guy who was at the Playoff podium twice, despite coming off the bench, the guy can still play. Are you fucking kidding me? I don't know if you ever saw the strong-side interaction between LBJ, Korver an Frye but it was a weapon.

FW, I could go on and on and there are some things I honestly forget.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Tyrone Lue

Gamebred is going to blame Lebron's handpicked fake coach for their failure this year.

Unreal.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: Tyrone Lue

It’s pretty obvious that ownership, the coach, LBJ, and the other players are not on the same page. If LBJ leaves, lue is gone also.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

FairWarning said:
It’s pretty obvious that ownership, the coach, LBJ, and the other players are not on the same page. If LBJ leaves, lue is gone also.
Click to expand...

You think? I know LBJ and Gilbert aren't sending each other Christmas cards. In fact, word on the street is that while IT and LBJ don't dislike each other, IT's close relationship or seemingly close relationship w/ Gilbert created a fissure between LBJ and IT.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

FairWarning said:
Never heard that about IT. Unfortunately the offcourt drama spilled on to the court.
Click to expand...

Just googled this:

"Thomas has become a favorite of Gilbert, and they often exchange calls and text messages, a league source familiar with their relationship told B/R. This isn’t necessarily unusual on a team with an owner who is as involved in the basketball side of things as Gilbert is. It also isn’t great for locker room chemistry, because the rest of the players know it."
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

FairWarning said:
Never heard that about IT. Unfortunately the offcourt drama spilled on to the court.
Click to expand...

Don't know if you knew this or not but supposedly Lue couldn't stand being in the same room w/ D-Wade and vice-versa. Not sure why or anything like that and I am not even sure if it is true but that info has made the rounds.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Tyrone Lue

What I learned from this thread is that it’s lue’s fault if the Cavs lose, and Lebron’s brilliance if they win. What I didn’t learn is how gamebred posts with a sex toy he named lebron shoved into his mouth.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
Don't know if you knew this or not but supposedly Lue couldn't stand being in the same room w/ D-Wade and vice-versa. Not sure why or anything like that and I am not even sure if it is true but that info has made the rounds.
Click to expand...
I can’t believe Hoiberg liked him in Chicago either. D Wade is a diva and playing on a Young team was a awful idea.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Tyrone Lue

NowshesmyRuca said:
0-4 in troll attempts this thread will he go for #5? :LMAO:LMAO
Click to expand...

I could give two-shits about about what some dude whose trading capital is a bar of fucking soap, thinks. Fuck, Javy. I haven't seen his drivel in weeks and I already feel smarter.
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

1
Re: Tyrone Lue

GameBred said:
what I mean by that is his inability to process new information at a fairly fast clip. Hell, I don't even think he is a great cumulative thinker, which is a strategic problem while the intelligence issue is a tactical one.

.
Click to expand...
pot/kettle

bred claims to watch the Cavs closely and thinks Brick plays elite defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top