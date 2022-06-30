TYVVVVVVVVVM.................

TYVM Morgan William!!!
..............Hollywood Casino in Greektown (Detroit) Meeeechegan!

I show up this morning ready to go in and do some gambling. Security guard says I cannot enter. I have a backpack (because I am going to spend the day touring Downtown Detroit after this) and a Hydro Flask with water. Both are not allowed in. I don't bother arguing with the guy because I know it is useless. So I leave.

I say TYVM because it almost certainly saved me $100 I was almost sure to lose.
 
At a soccer game here in Costa Rica, the guards at the gate wanted to confiscate my pen.

Here, I guess they view a pen as a weapon.

I complained to supervisors and they allowed me to enter with pen in hand.

Happy to report, I did not stab anyone.
 
There is a culture of thievery in most Latin American countries and Costa Rica is no exception.

A security guard at a department store (Aliss) in downtown San Jose asked me to leave my backpack at the counter.

If my Spanish-speaking abilities were more polished, I would have explained to the guard that the store employees were more likely to steal from me than the other way around.

I did not surrender my backpack.
 
At a soccer game here in Costa Rica, the guards at the gate wanted to confiscate my pen.
Here, I guess they view a pen as a weapon.
More likely, they were commissioned to determine if the pen had any ink.
You haven’t filed a segment of “My Monday Blog” in almost nine months.
 
TYVM Morgan William!!!
Watch your back in the downtown corridor of Detroit, Wink.
I made sure I was there during the day - although it stays light here until 9P. It is 9:12P as I post this and still light enough to see a decent distance outside my hotel room. Tuesday, July 5, a bunch of us are hoping to go to Comerica and see the Tigers. I actually walked past all 3 places today. Ford Field and Comerica are across the street from each other. Little Caesars Arena is not far away and is maybe 2 blocks from LC Headquarters. A few more blocks up the street is Wayne State University and the Biz School is named after Illich.
 
