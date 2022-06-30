TYVVVVVVVVVM.................

winkyduck
TYVM Morgan William!!!
..............Hollywood Casino in Greektown (Detroit) Meeeechegan!
I show up this morning ready to go in and do some gambling. Security guard says I cannot enter. I have a backpack (because I am going to spend the day touring Downtown Detroit after this) and a Hydro Flask with water. Both are not allowed in. I don't bother arguing with the guy because I know it is useless. So I leave.
I say TYVM because it almost certainly saved me $100 I was almost sure to lose.
