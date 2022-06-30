TYVVVVVVVVVM.................

John Kelly said: Watch your back in the downtown corridor of Detroit, Wink. Click to expand...

I made sure I was there during the day - although it stays light here until 9P. It is 9:12P as I post this and still light enough to see a decent distance outside my hotel room. Tuesday, July 5, a bunch of us are hoping to go to Comerica and see the Tigers. I actually walked past all 3 places today. Ford Field and Comerica are across the street from each other. Little Caesars Arena is not far away and is maybe 2 blocks from LC Headquarters. A few more blocks up the street is Wayne State University and the Biz School is named after Illich.