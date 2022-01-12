U.S. Bookies

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Trump With a Commanding Lead Over The Democratic Communists.

Trump’s odds show commanding 2024 lead over Biden​




The betting odds that former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 election have surged in the past year, pushing him into the lead over President Joe Biden — and possible GOP primary challengers.


The political betting “intelligence” site U.S. Bookies has Trump as a 3-1 favorite in 2024, up from the 10-1 odds after he left the White House nearly a year ago.
 
