Trump With a Commanding Lead Over The Democratic Communists.
The betting odds that former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 election have surged in the past year, pushing him into the lead over President Joe Biden — and possible GOP primary challengers.
The political betting “intelligence” site U.S. Bookies has Trump as a 3-1 favorite in 2024, up from the 10-1 odds after he left the White House nearly a year ago.
Trump’s odds show commanding 2024 lead over Biden
