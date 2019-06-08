UFC CHICAGO

Adding a unit on JImmy +290. I was tentative to go bigger earlier because the line makes no sense to me. I think Jimmy should be -130ish. He's 1-2 in his last 2 fights. Getting caught by Moraes in the first round who is currently #1 in division and losing a decision to aljo. a counter striker by nature he got overwhelmed by aljos length in the last fight and was unable to sit back and counter back. Petr Yan really hasnt been tested and in none of the fights I've watched has he looked like he severely outclassed his competition. Jimmy is the shorter fighter but has the reach advantage in this one, and I think he's the better fighter as well. But, judging by the line I also might be totally missing something