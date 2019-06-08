UFC CHICAGO

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
can someone help me out with non tattos over tattoos. I have suarez -721 and chookigan -111 so far, lmk if you see others
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
At first I thought this thread said "UFO Chicago". UFO had one of the greatest live albums ever recorded in Chicago some 40 years ago.
 
smartz

smartz

2
doubling up on Aljo. cant see Munhoz stand and bang approach working on Sterling. Utilizes length and distance too well. He'll outpoint if he doesnt get the finish. 1* add on Aljo at -160 right now
 
smartz

smartz

2
Adding a unit on JImmy +290. I was tentative to go bigger earlier because the line makes no sense to me. I think Jimmy should be -130ish. He's 1-2 in his last 2 fights. Getting caught by Moraes in the first round who is currently #1 in division and losing a decision to aljo. a counter striker by nature he got overwhelmed by aljos length in the last fight and was unable to sit back and counter back. Petr Yan really hasnt been tested and in none of the fights I've watched has he looked like he severely outclassed his competition. Jimmy is the shorter fighter but has the reach advantage in this one, and I think he's the better fighter as well. But, judging by the line I also might be totally missing something
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top