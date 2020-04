Major boxing names may consider UFC ‘private island’ bouts

Mayweather PromoAs the Queensberry Rules come to a complete halt, the emergence of a plan of action from the Ultimate Fighting Championship gives plenty of fighters the chance to capitalize.The biggest names in our sport could now cross-over to UFC in order to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.Unlike all the top promoters in pugilism, the UFC is ready to stage events in remote locations in order to fulfill their contracts with Pay-Per-View networks.