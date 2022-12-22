Uh oh, it's getting windy

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Chicago St playing Minnesota today. Later on tape delay.

Do the Cougars keep it within 20 JK?
 
Last edited:
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
It's always interesting how a top 100 recruit like Weaver ends up at a school like Chicago St after stints with USC and Dayton.

It's not unlike the claiming ranks in horse racing. You keep dropping until you find your level, whether academics or competition.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Speaking of windy, humongo storm affecting 120M people. I'm just outside of Met Life Stadium, about a half hour or so from, which seriously has needed a dome for years. 50-60 mph winds, heavy rain and t storms expected, yet line has only dropped to 36.5 thus far. Staying off of the total but can yet still see points based on turnovers alone.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
jimmythegreek said:
Chicago St playing Minnesota today. Later on tape delay.

Do the Cougars keep it within 20 JK?
Click to expand...

I have not followed CSU hoops this season.

I liked it better when they were ranked in the 360's of Division I basketball teams.

Little known fact: The former Kanye West, now known as Ye, once attended classes at Chicago State University.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
John Kelly said:
I have not followed CSU hoops this season.

I liked it better when they were ranked in the 360's of Division I basketball teams.

Little known fact: The former Kanye West, now known as Ye, once attended classes at Chicago State University.
Click to expand...
It wasn't even listed as an "added" or "extra" game today. Even a former alum should've appreciated that.

Final score: Minnesota 58 Chicago St 55. The Cougars stayed close most of the game and easily covered the posted spread of +12.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
jimmythegreek said:
Speaking of windy, humongo storm affecting 120M people. I'm just outside of Met Life Stadium, about a half hour or so from, which seriously has needed a dome for years. 50-60 mph winds, heavy rain and t storms expected, yet line has only dropped to 36.5 thus far. Staying off of the total but can yet still see points based on turnovers alone.
Click to expand...
50-60 mph winds a lie, called my freind in rutherford said 5mph
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
railbird said:
50-60 mph winds a lie, called my freind in rutherford said 5mph
Click to expand...
Going by the preliminary forecast pregame, not what actually happened during and post game. And I'm sure what you saw was stronger than just 5 mph during the game.

More evidence of past post picks. But yet I lie.

Idiot.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Chicago State wants to start a Division I football program.

There are no D-1 programs in Chicago, but seven in Illinois.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top