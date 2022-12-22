Uh oh, it's getting windy

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Chicago St playing Minnesota today. Later on tape delay.
Do the Cougars keep it within 20 JK?
Do the Cougars keep it within 20 JK?
Last edited:
Chicago St playing Minnesota today. Later on tape delay.
Do the Cougars keep it within 20 JK?
It wasn't even listed as an "added" or "extra" game today. Even a former alum should've appreciated that.I have not followed CSU hoops this season.
I liked it better when they were ranked in the 360's of Division I basketball teams.
Little known fact: The former Kanye West, now known as Ye, once attended classes at Chicago State University.
50-60 mph winds a lie, called my freind in rutherford said 5mphSpeaking of windy, humongo storm affecting 120M people. I'm just outside of Met Life Stadium, about a half hour or so from, which seriously has needed a dome for years. 50-60 mph winds, heavy rain and t storms expected, yet line has only dropped to 36.5 thus far. Staying off of the total but can yet still see points based on turnovers alone.
Going by the preliminary forecast pregame, not what actually happened during and post game. And I'm sure what you saw was stronger than just 5 mph during the game.50-60 mph winds a lie, called my freind in rutherford said 5mph