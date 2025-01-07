UK’s Richest Woman Collects $199 Million as Bet365 Profit Jumps

Denise Coates is one of world’s best compensated executives

She’s taken home more than $2.5 billion in comp in past decade

Bet365 Group founder Denise Coates was paid about £159 million ($199 million) last year, retaining her title as one of the world’s best compensated executives as her gambling empire’s earnings surged.



The online bookmaker’s majority shareholder and co-chief executive officer received roughly £64 million from dividends and £94.7 million in salary for the year through March 2024, based on a UK registry filing published Monday.



A representative for Coates, 57, the UK’s richest woman, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.



Bet365 reported operating profit of £365.7 million after posting a loss in the previous 12-month period. That swing was partly due to lower administrative expenses after the closely held firm made an aggressive push in recent years to expand in North America following the US Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to legalize sports betting.

Still, Coates’ overall compensation was the lowest since 2018. She remains one of the world’s richest business executives after receiving more than £2 billion in salary and dividends over the past decade, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

er fortune is set to rise almost 30% to about $5.7 billion following the surge in Bet365’s profit, according to the index. The median pay for a CEO at the UK’s top listed companies in the FTSE 100 Index is £4.2 million a year, according to research this month from the High Pay Centre think tank.



Founded in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Bet365’s business has benefited from the growing popularity of online sports betting. Revenue for its core sports and gaming division rose 9% to £3.7 billion as the firm added more products to its platforms, spanning boxing, cricket and motor-racing, according to the 2024 results.



Coates trained as an accountant and took over a small chain of betting shops her father owned on the side. She became managing director of the business at age 22, according to a Staffordshire University release, and expanded the number of shops before deciding to shift the business online.





