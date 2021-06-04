Menu
Understanding Aspie
Thread starter
billysink
Start date
17 minutes ago
B
billysink
EOG Dedicated
17 minutes ago
#1
17 minutes ago
#1
B
billysink
EOG Dedicated
7 minutes ago
#2
7 minutes ago
#2
This is what goes through a normal persons brain when they read the sentence, "I have a recipe for cookies."
B
billysink
EOG Dedicated
4 minutes ago
#3
4 minutes ago
#3
This is what goes through an autistic persons brain when they read the sentence, "I have a recipe for cookies."
