I don't care if LBJ wins this year or not. I'm fed up w/ his BS.

I said years ago, he's full of himself and it leaks from time-to-time but this takes the cake.

Just be a fucking man and say, "I fucked up. I didn't know the woman was trying to stab another woman when she was shot, I'm sorry." The fact that he can't and/or won't do that is pathetic.

I truly wish this guy would just STFU and play basketball. How in the fuck can a guy be such a genuis in one area and a complete fucking moron in another. I've lost respect for the guy.

It's like Commie-Kane, he was my ace until he just told one lie after another in the Ray Cabino thread, I will never view him in the same way. Be a fucking man and say, "You know what, you're goddamned right we cheated and I don't give a fuck cause I hate Pres. Trump." Don't fucking tell me I'm a conspirarcy theorist after I show you a video of DominonCrats counting votes in private whose timestamps coincide w/ extremely unnatural voting distributions.

I don't get along with grown men who don't act grown, never have.
 
GameBred is for real! Total respect.
I tried to give him some time to issue a retraction and an apology but he won't fucking do it.

Double-D, there is this really weird phenomana where if you show people compelling evidence against their argument, they willl literallly double-down on their argument. This is on full display in the Ray Cabino thread and now w/ LBJ. Just watch the video and tell me that wasn't a justified shooting, she was trying to kill someone w/ a fucking knife.
 
I didn't mind the knee-jerk white cop/black victim again, but to post the cops photo was not only stupid but could endanger the cop and family. Luckily somebody got to him and photo was quickly deleted.

Obviously that hairpiece is on too tight.
 
I didn't mind the knee-jerk white cop/black victim again, but to post the cops photo was not only stupid but could endanger the cop and family. Luckily somebody got to him and photo was quickly deleted.

Obviously that hairpiece is on too tight.
LOL.

I don't hate the guy now, I just lost alot of respect for him and it sucks, he took away all the fun I was going to have taking shit but now I don't give a shit.
 
Conservatives ask liberals, "If your daughter was the one about to be stabbed, wouldn't you want the police officer to shoot the knife-wielding girl?"

The question liberals should ask conservatives, "If your daughter was the one wielding the knife, wouldn't you want the police officer to intervene without using deadly force?"

Tough situation for the police officer.
 
JK with the ridiculous post. The answer is shoot it fat pig since white girls don't attack with knives. White girls are not violent. Extremely rare. When it happens, it's an evil plot not spontaneous.
 
Conservatives ask liberals, "If your daughter was the one about to be stabbed, wouldn't you want the police officer to shoot the knife-wielding girl?"
This is the Victim.

The question liberals should ask conservatives, "If your daughter was the one wielding the knife, wouldn't you want the police officer to intervene without using deadly force?"
This is the Victimizer.

Tough situation for the police officer.
His job is to serve and protect and that is what he did. Very tough situation but he had a split second to react, I saw the video, she was sprinting at her with a knife; it all happened in a flash.

No one is jumping for joy that some 19-year-old girl got shot and If you don't want to get shot, don't sprint at people with knives when cops are around.
 
Not only the cop did the right thing, he had she's perfect timing. Situation went from zero to full blast and he put that mobile little momma down before the knife touched the other girl. A split second later would have had a stab victim and it could have been fatal. Should be used for training. Highlight film material.
 
