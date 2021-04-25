I don't care if LBJ wins this year or not. I'm fed up w/ his BS.



I said years ago, he's full of himself and it leaks from time-to-time but this takes the cake.



Just be a fucking man and say, "I fucked up. I didn't know the woman was trying to stab another woman when she was shot, I'm sorry." The fact that he can't and/or won't do that is pathetic.



I truly wish this guy would just STFU and play basketball. How in the fuck can a guy be such a genuis in one area and a complete fucking moron in another. I've lost respect for the guy.



It's like Commie-Kane, he was my ace until he just told one lie after another in the Ray Cabino thread, I will never view him in the same way. Be a fucking man and say, "You know what, you're goddamned right we cheated and I don't give a fuck cause I hate Pres. Trump." Don't fucking tell me I'm a conspirarcy theorist after I show you a video of DominonCrats counting votes in private whose timestamps coincide w/ extremely unnatural voting distributions.



I don't get along with grown men who don't act grown, never have.