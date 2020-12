Heim said: I like last years team better. This is a hodge podge of round pegs in square holes. Matthews, Gasol....waste.



Harrell can't play with AD....Schroder needs the ball, not with Lebron in the lineup.



lol at best ever Click to expand...

I;m not saying they will have the best winning % at the end of the year, what I'm saying is that after the 2021 Finals are complete, I think you may be able to argue that this was the best team ever assembled. Tough to argue since they will have only played a year together and future changes may be made but their potential is scary as fuck.