Universalist's MLB Play(s) of the Day

[HR][/HR] :btj:

Play of the Day

Milwaukee Brewers -145 vs. Colorado Rockies (Rating: 3.5 out of 5)

I rarely lay more than -150 odds but this one is my strongest on the board today. This one looks to be a mismatch.

Milwaukee -145



Tigers/Twins Money-Maker Tigers RL (Rating 4 out of 5)

Taking the TIGERS RL here. Tough not to like this team with Verlander on the hill. Can't think his contract will go to his head either. Verlander 8-0 last 8 vs Twins and 4-1 last 5 vs them in Minny. I think the Tigers line-up should do some damage here vs Worley and cover this RL for us.

4* TIGERS RL



St. Louis Cardinals +101 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Rating: 3 out of 5)

Last year the St. Louis Cardinals opened on the road at Miami and opened the then brand new Marlins Stadium by beating the Marlins in a game that wasn't even close so don't look for them to be intimidated here. Wainwright is a year removed from Tommy John surgery so look for him to be back in form or possibly better than ever and when we look at the Cards lineup, looks pretty tough: Holliday, Beltran, Jay, Carpenter, Craig, Molina, etc. Arizona traded Upton and while they add Prado, they are on the wrong side of the match up here.

St. Louis Cardinals +101



Pittsburgh Pirates -122 vs. Chicago Cubs (Rating: 3 out of 5)

The Cubs are banged up at the top the rotation meaning Jeff Samardzjia moves up and while we see some marked improvement from the ex-Notre Dame Wide Receiver he's in a bad match up here facing the Pirates number one, A.J. Burnett, who was as good as ever during the first half of last season. The Pirates have been fast starters while the Cubs have been non-starters and they aren't going to be any better this year. The toughest decision here is to lay the run line or not.

Pittsburgh Pirates -122



New York Yankees -118 vs. Boston Red Sox (Rating: 3 out of 5)

The Yankees are missing some big guns here with Tex, Jeter, and A-Rod all out but they have C.C. Sabathia on the hill, Mariano Rivera back and with Ichiro, Gardener, Cano along with new additions like Wells and Overbay the Yanks have enough for one of baseball's best home teams over the years. Lester looks for redemption, without Ortiz the Red Sox lack pop.

NY Yankees -118