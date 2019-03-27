UNLV New Coach...

Bayno who lasted 2 weeks, ive known them since they were 15 yr old ticket scalpersThe same Pump Brothers that brought us Rodney Tention,Bill Grier,Reggie Theus and Bruce Pearl.
RIP UNLV.....can’t think of any basketball program that has fallen this much so fast....
UNLV hoops is the 60-YO ex-supermodel that smokes and wears heavy makeup, just trying to convince people she’s still attractive. If the best west cost talent don’t want to play in the PAC12, why would they even consider the Mt West?
Players are not going to go to Conferences with limited tv viewership . ESPN tried to get the Pac-12
to extend their distribution deal to 2030 the other day and Larry Scott turned it down. The MWC channel is a joke.
Donovan Williams length/activity was impressiveKruger not messing around at UNLV. Best way to stay a little longer is
bring in 9 transfers.
They're super athletic. Gave Michigan all they could handle for most
of the game.
