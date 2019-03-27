UNLV New Coach...

One of my favorite mid majors the past few years has been S Dakota St. He did less with more than any year he's coached there. Lost to W Illinois in the first round of the conference tournament. Can't believe he's now the coach of UNLV. No games for me.
 
I don't get what they're doing either. The women AD was quoted a week ago stating she's looking for
a 'big name', recognizable as part of the current 'pop' climate with the Knights and the Raiders coming
to town. So they hire a guy that sounds like a new burger at the Westgate deli.
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
RIP UNLV.....can’t think of any basketball program that has fallen this much so fast....
And the team's nose-dive corresponds with the Mountain West's fall from grace.

Not good.

If the UNLV hoop program were healthy, they would be receiving an automatic or at-large bid every season a la Gonzaga.
 
One plus for Otzelberger…Menzies is an easy act to follow.

Menzies was basically booed off stage.
 
UNLV hoops is the 60-YO ex-supermodel that smokes and wears heavy makeup, just trying to convince people she’s still attractive. If the best west cost talent don’t want to play in the PAC12, why would they even consider the Mt West?
 
FairWarning said:
UNLV hoops is the 60-YO ex-supermodel that smokes and wears heavy makeup, just trying to convince people she’s still attractive. If the best west cost talent don’t want to play in the PAC12, why would they even consider the Mt West?
Players are not going to go to Conferences with limited tv viewership . ESPN tried to get the Pac-12
to extend their distribution deal to 2030 the other day and Larry Scott turned it down. The MWC channel is a joke.
 
Heim said:
Players are not going to go to Conferences with limited tv viewership . ESPN tried to get the Pac-12
to extend their distribution deal to 2030 the other day and Larry Scott turned it down. The MWC channel is a joke.
And coaches recruiting against MW teams know it and sell it.
 
Heard the press conference today introducing the new head coach at UNLV.

Optimism dominated every sentence and clichés were the order of the day.
 
It's pretty simple.

If you want to fill the Thomas - Mack Center every game, like the days of Jerry Tark,

then when you are watching the McDonald's High School All- American game,

you'll need 3 of those players in that game to have signed with U.N.L.V. every year.

Then the place will be Rocking.

Duke does it every year.
 
Kruger not messing around at UNLV. Best way to stay a little longer is
bring in 9 transfers.

They're super athletic. Gave Michigan all they could handle for most
of the game.
 
Heim said:
Kruger not messing around at UNLV. Best way to stay a little longer is
bring in 9 transfers.

They're super athletic. Gave Michigan all they could handle for most
of the game.
Donovan Williams length/activity was impressive
 
Heim said:
Kruger not messing around at UNLV. Best way to stay a little longer is
bring in 9 transfers.

They're super athletic. Gave Michigan all they could handle for most
of the game.
I think Kruger is smart that way. These other recent coaches wanted to build up some grass roots program like its going to be Butler or Baylor of the future. Kruger having played there knows the UNLV brand will sell to transfers and kids who just want a year or two of exposure. I mean how many programs have had multiple #1 picks outside of the obvious ones?

Maybe down the line they can get a few HS kids in there to make a difference, but right now with the right brand and a soft enough conference you can put together a winning team just off the portal.
 
