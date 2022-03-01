UPDATE: Major League Baseball is back

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
With no Collective Bargaining Agreement in place, Major League Baseball has canceled the March 31 slate of games.

Too bad.

All 30 teams were slated to be in action that day.

Furthermore, the first two series of the season have also been whacked.

UPDATE on March 10: The owners and players have an agreement in place.
 
Last edited:
A

Abundy

EOG Addicted
After being confined for 2 years I don’t believe fans are going to be very Sympathetic to a shortened season. People want to get out and go to events. March 31 would have had great attendance numbers.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
What a world we live in now. It's crazy to me how lackluster shit really is. Maybe we will resume negotiations this week, maybe not....

Blows my mind. I been saying this world is fucked so I'm not shocked anymore. Our founding fathers, everybody who played before just rolling over in their graves right now. Just sickening to see.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
When I went thru all I did in 2019, I made a list of things I wanted to do. I have been a Dodgers fan since Grandpa George (Who was a HUGE Dodgers/USC fan) took me to a game at the Stadium. Believe it, or not, I have NEVER been to Opening Day at Chavez Ravine. During all of my time at Hoag Hospital I vowed to be there Opening Day 2020.

2020: We all know how that turned out

2021: They played but very limited capacity and since they were celebrating the 2020 WS I could not get tickets and with no vaccine going was not a smart thing to do

2022: THIS was FINALLY gonna be the year I was at Opening Day at Dodger Stadium.

2023: ...........................................................................??
 
A

Abundy

EOG Addicted
I agree 100 percent JK. Just had this discussion with a friend today. If we could all unite and boycott going to games, it might send a message
 
Last edited by a moderator:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Great news here for the USFL.

Their new season kicks off Saturday, April 16.

Fox and NBC are the league's television partners.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as one of its owners, the XFL will debut (err...return) in early 2023.

The 2020 XFL season ceased operation due to the pandemic.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
If baseball sucks that much, just wait until the 2022 Wander Franco Topps1/1 goes to auction. It’ll fetch $1million.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
FairWarning said:
f baseball sucks that much, just wait until the 2022 Wander Franco Topps1/1 goes to auction. It’ll fetch $1million.
Click to expand...
Great, but how will that increase viewership? How will that make baseball more popular among younger people?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
FairWarning said:
I saw this on a few boards. The NBA sells itself globally - that is the big difference. I would rather have a superstar vs a internet influencer.
Click to expand...
The NBA does a much better job at promoting their star players, Mike Trout is the best player in the game, and he can walk down any street in the country and not be recognized, also Tyler Herro isn't an internet influencer, he's a star in the making and will win the 6th man of the year award
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Max Scherzer will lose an estimated $233,000 for each day lost during the regular season.

Yikes!
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Last December, the New York Mets agreed to pay Max Scherzer $43.3 million a year over three seasons.

That's a total of $130 million.
 
Last edited:
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
kane said:
Great, but how will that increase viewership? How will that make baseball more popular among younger people?
Click to expand...
Franco, ohtani, Vladdy Jr, and Tatis are the new breed, not Trout. I’m not saying they are better, but that is who the kids like and follow more than Trout,
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
kane said:
The NBA does a much better job at promoting their star players, Mike Trout is the best player in the game, and he can walk down any street in the country and not be recognized, also Tyler Herro isn't an internet influencer, he's a star in the making and will win the 6th man of the year award
Click to expand...
Baseball also plays every day, do they have time to create cutsy IG posts? I can spot Trout walking down the street, not Herro.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Looking at the sensation known as Tyler Herro, would he have that many follows if he wasn’t dating an IG model? I know the answer.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
jimmythegreek said:
So you're looking at 2024 as a possible reunion target.
Click to expand...

If MLB continues its lockout, now is a great time to change the rules/format of the game.

Does the 162-game season still carry the same relevance when the pandemic and the labor dispute have negatively affected the past three seasons?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
FairWarning said:
Franco, ohtani, Vladdy Jr, and Tatis are the new breed, not Trout. I’m not saying they are better, but that is who the kids like and follow more than Trout,
Click to expand...
Herro has a million more followers on instagram than any of those guys, he also has a lot more followers on twitter than any of them, but the point is baseball is losing fans every year, while the NBA is gaining fans, the average age of a baseball fan is 57, the average age of an NBA fan is 42, MLB needs to figure out how to make the game appealing to the younger audience, the game can't grow if younger people aren't watching
 
kane

kane

EOG master
The NBA does a much better job of marketing the game and their star players, MLB is clueless when it comes to those things
 
kane

kane

EOG master
The average per game attendance in MLB has dropped 4 years in a row, the NBA's per game attendance has remained steady during the same time frame
 
kane

kane

EOG master
The average age of a baseball fan is 57, which is the oldest demographic of any sport, if you guys don't think baseball has a problem, then I don't know what to tell you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top