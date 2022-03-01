UPDATE: Major League Baseball is back

John Kelly
Born Gambler
With no Collective Bargaining Agreement in place, Major League Baseball has canceled the March 31 slate of games.
Too bad.
All 30 teams were slated to be in action that day.
Furthermore, the first two series of the season have also been whacked.
UPDATE on March 10: The owners and players have an agreement in place.
UPDATE on March 10: The owners and players have an agreement in place.
