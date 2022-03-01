UPDATE: Major League Baseball is back

When I went thru all I did in 2019, I made a list of things I wanted to do. I have been a Dodgers fan since Grandpa George (Who was a HUGE Dodgers/USC fan) took me to a game at the Stadium. Believe it, or not, I have NEVER been to Opening Day at Chavez Ravine. During all of my time at Hoag Hospital I vowed to be there Opening Day 2020.



2020: We all know how that turned out



2021: They played but very limited capacity and since they were celebrating the 2020 WS I could not get tickets and with no vaccine going was not a smart thing to do



2022: THIS was FINALLY gonna be the year I was at Opening Day at Dodger Stadium.



2023: ...........................................................................??