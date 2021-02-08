Updated Vax deaths

VAERS ID # 936805-1.
AGE 25. MALE
Vaccinated 12/22/2020. Found unresponsive and subsequently expired at home on 1/11/2021. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 943397-1
AGE 28. MALE
Vaccinated 12/23/2020. Died 1/14/2021. Patient was found unresponsive at work in the hospital. Patient pupils were fixed and dilated. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 939050-1
AGE 32. FEMALE
Vaccinated 12/28/2020. Died on 1/4/21 at 7:20am. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 921667-1
AGE 39. FEMALE.
Vaccinated 12/29/2020. It was reported that the staff member deceased somewhere between 1/3/2021 and 1/4/2021. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 923219-1
AGE 41. FEMALE
Vaccinated 12/30/2021. Died. 1/1/2021. Pfizer vaccine. The patient didn't experience any adverse event at the moment of inoculation with COVID-19 vaccine or the following days. On January 1, 2021, at lunch time, two days after receiving the vaccine, the patient was found unresponsive in her bed by her partner.
-
VAERS ID # 933578-1
AGE 43. MALE
Vaccinated 1/8/2021. Died 1/9/2021. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 937527-1
AGE 44. FEMALE
Vaccinated 12/23/2020. Died on 1/4/2021. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 929764-1
AGE 45. MALE
Vaccinated 12/28/2020. Died 12/29/2020. The patient was found deceased at home about 24 hours after immunization. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 939270-1
AGE 48. MALE
Vaccinated 12/22/2020. Died 12/31/2020. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 918518-1
AGE 50. FEMALE
Vaccinated 12/31/2020. Died 12/31/2020. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 938118-1
AGE 51. FEMALE
Vaccinated 1/5/2021. Died. 1/10/2021. Pfizer vaccine. On 1/8/2021 17:30 patient taken to ER, cerebellar hemorrhage, stroke, aneurysm.
-
VAERS ID # 946293-1
AGE 51. MALE
Vaccinated 1/7/2021. Died 1/12/2021. Moderna vaccine. He became increasingly hypoxic around 1800hours on 1/7/2021. He was transported to hospital for acute on chronic hypoxia respiratory failure. He expired on 1/12/[email protected] at medical center.
-
VAERS ID # 930910-1
AGE 52. FEMALE
Vaccinated on 1/8/2021. Died 1/8/2021. Patient received COVID vaccination around 12:15pm. Patient was monitored for the appropriate amount of time by nursing staff. Patient passed away at 2:15pm. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 933739-1
AGE 54. FEMALE.
Vaccinated 1/8/2021. Died 1/10/2021. 2 days later.
Staff member checked on her at 3am and patient stated that she felt like she couldn't breathe. 911 was called and taken to the hospital. While in the ambulance, patient coded. Two EEGs were given to determine that patient had no brain activity. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 934968-1
AGE 54. MALE
Vaccinated 1/4/2021. Died 1/6/2021. Pfizer vaccine. The patient received the vaccine on 04Jan2021, after which he started not feeling well. He went right home and went to bed. He woke up and ate a bit but not much and then was kind of pale. The patient then started to vomit, which continued throughout the night. He was having trouble in breathing. Emergency services were called, and they took his vitals and said that everything was okay, but he was very agitated; reported as not like this prior to the vaccine. The patient was taken to urgent care where they gave him an unspecified steroid shot and unspecified medication for vomiting. The patient was told he was probably having a reaction to the vaccine, but he was just dried up. The patient continued to vomit throughout the day and then he was very agitated again and would fall asleep for may be 15-20 minutes. When the patient woke up, he was very restless (reported as: his body was just amped up and could not calm down). The patient calmed down just a little bit in the evening. When the patient was awoken at 6:00 AM in the morning, he was still agitated. The patient stated that he couldn't breathe, and his mind was racing. The patient's other brother went to him and he was not responsive, and he passed away on 06Jan2021 around 10:15 AM. It was reported that none of the symptoms occurred until the patient received the vaccine. The patient died on 06Jan2021.
-
VAERS ID # 942106-1
AGE 54. MALE
Vaccinated 1/8/2021. Died 1/9/2021. Pfizer vaccine. On scene, the patient had a witnessed arrest with EMS starting CPR. He was given 3 rounds of epi without ROSC. Patient's wife, had noted patient had received covid vaccine the prior day.
-
VAERS ID # 928933-1
AGE 56. FEMALE
Vaccinated on 12/23/2020. Died on 1/8/2021. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 935511-1
AGE 56. FEMALE
Vaccinated 1/8/2021. Died 1/9/2021. Moderna vaccine. Patient received the 1st dose of Moderna and was found deceased in her home the next day.
-
VAERS ID # 941811-1
AGE 56. FEMALE
Vaccinated 1/4/2021. Died 1/11/2021. Moderna vaccine. Resident began having fever on 1/11/21. Resident sent to nearest ER for evaluation. Later in the evening the staff AT Medical Center called to inform staff that resident had expired @ 2230 as a result of Respiratory Failure and Sepsis.
-
VAERS ID # 944595-1
AGE 56. MALE
Vaccinated 1/12/2021. Died 1/14/2021. Pfizer vaccine. Cardiac arrest within 1 hour Patient had the second vaccine approximately 2 pm on Tuesday Jan 12th He works at the extended care community and was in good health that morning with no complaints. He waited 10-15 minutes at the vaccine admin site and then told them he felt fine and was ready to get back to work. He then was found unresponsive at 3 pm within an hour of the 2nd vaccine. EMS called immediately worked on him 30 minutes in field then 30 minutes at ER was able to put him on life support yet deemed Brain dead on 1-14-21 and pronounced dead an hour or so later.
-
VAERS ID # 921768-1
AGE 58. FEMALE
Vaccinated 1/4/2021. Died 1/4/2021. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 920815-1
AGE 58. FEMALE
Vaccinated 12/30/2020. Died 1/4/2021. 6 days later. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 930154-1
AGE 60. MALE
Vaccinated 1/5/2021. Died 1/8/2021. Moderna vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 933090-1
AGE 60. MALE
Vaccinated 1/5/2021. Died. 1/9/2021. Pfizer vaccine.
-
VAERS ID # 941743-1
AGE 60. FEMALE
Vaccinated 1/12/2021. Died 1/13/2021. Moderna vaccine. Found to be deceased at 3am
-
VAERS ID # 932898-1
AGE 61. MALE
Vaccinated 12/17/2020. Died. 12/30/2020. Pfizer vaccine. The patient had an apparent cardiac arrest on 12/23/20 and was admitted to the ICU. He was taken off of life support on 12/30/20.
-
VAERS ID # 942085-1
AGE 62. FEMALE
Vaccinated 1/2/2021. Died 1/8/2021. Pfizer vaccine. On 1/8/21 at 0615 resident was shaking. Reported all over pain. At 0850 she was not responsive.
-
VAERS ID # 940955-1
AGE 66. FEMALE.
Vaccinated 1/11/2021. Died 1/11/2021. Pfizer vaccine. Cardiac Arrest. Patient was found pulseless and breathless 20 minutes following the vaccine administration. Received the second dose of BNT162B2. Took the first dose on 21Dec2020. MD found no signs of anaphylaxis.
