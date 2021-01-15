Urban Meyer takes jump to the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

John Kelly
Meyer coached Ohio State (2014) and Florida (2006 and 2008) to college football national championships before retiring in 2018.
The 56-year-old Meyer will take over the lowly Jags, who finished with a 1-15 record last season, earning the #1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Expect Meyer to tutor Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Meyer also benefits from the Jaguars enjoying the most cap space of all 32 NFL teams.
