Urban Meyer takes jump to the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyer coached Ohio State (2014) and Florida (2006 and 2008) to college football national championships before retiring in 2018.The 56-year-old Meyer will take over the lowly Jags, who finished with a 1-15 record last season, earning the #1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Expect Meyer to tutor Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.Meyer also benefits from the Jaguars enjoying the most cap space of all 32 NFL teams.