USA Numbers Recovered?

FWIW, tracked as an estimated value by the worldometers data repeated by the RJ:
NEVADA
3,321 CONFIRMED CASES
138 DEATHS
1,531 ESTIMATED RECOVERIES
UNITED STATES
675,640 CONFIRMED CASES
34,522 DEATHS
57,271 ESTIMATED RECOVERIES
WORLDWIDE
2,178,149 CONFIRMED CASES
145,329 DEATHS
546,743 ESTIMATED RECOVERIES
US, world source: worldometers.info
https://www.reviewjournal.com/tag/c...coronavirus&utm_source=lvrj&utm_medium=banner
Since they've started changing their counting protocols on the fly this past week, I am even less sanguine about the numbers in all respects. And I've heard anecdotal accounts, from people I know, not random anonymous posters on social media (uh, like me now), of fatalities where it was highly questionable whether COVID-19 was a substantial factor in the fatality but were counted as such for the stats. So, folks can believe as they wish, but I've become more skeptical of late.
On the flip side of that, I've also seen articles referencing recovered individuals then coming down again with the virus.
We're all just seeing purported information on computer screens in one form or another (such as in phones), so I tend to not suspend disbelief as to any of it, one way or the other. They can make it look on the internet like I took out Kennedy from behind the fence on the grassy knoll on that day in Dallas. I was like five years old in Columbus, Georgia, at my grandparents' house that day (I remember it very well). But most of the people that could confirm that have passed on now, which of course is a central facet of any JFK assassination conspiracy theory, that all the witnesses have mysteriously passed away in, uh, the ensuing fifty plus years.