USA Olympic Baskets

Heim
EOG Master
They showed South Sudan who invented basketball. As a 43 point favorite they hung on for dear life. 101-100.
Raise your hand if you knew South Sudan had a team.
This U.S teams seems very dis-jointed imo. A bunch of square pegs trying to fit in a round hole. Their scrimmages with college players led by Flagg (Duke super frosh) were close.
