The NBA feels like a trick-shot league.



Whatever happened to an offense seeking the highest-percentage shot?



I liked when coaches would insist on passing up a good shot to get a great shot.



Instead, today's NBA style is one wild 3-ball after another.



No slight on the players who can fling it from distance.



A lot of guys like Steph Curry and James Harden can even do it off the dribble and prefer that shot.



Until a few successful teams emerge by pounding the paint and defending the "3," I think the "bombs away" trend will continue.



Will Utah continue to succeed?



I think the Jazz will be home watching the Lakers and Clippers compete this postseason in the Western Conference Finals.