Utah/Oregon UNDER 21.5 (2nd half) +180

What an embarrasing outing by the Utes thus far. Half of Oregon's offense was taken away to begin with (Nix's gimp) but even more brutal is the Utes lifelessness on offense. 17 carries for 3 YPC on the ground. 77 passing yards. But just watching the way their O-line is getting manhandled and WR's inability to get any bit of separation, I doubt things change the 2nd half.



With Oregon lacking the big-play capability in Nix's ground game, I don't think Oregon needs to score more than a TD to just comfortably engage in a time-consuming ground game. Nix is getting the ball out extra quick and this should amount to lots of 4, 5, 6 yard passes.



Big play for me on UNDER 29.5 but I think this is just as likely to hit...