Utah Valley Collapse

I hated that foul up three with 20 seconds left. Making both at the other end is no guarantee on your next possessions. Utah Valley were choking at the free throw line as well.I'm still in shock, I had Valley. Moreover, former Laker Madsen had no clue on how to break So. Utah press.
They fouled once up 3 with 20 seconds which was a lot of time left, with no TOs remaining, players had it embedded in their mind to keep fouling
up three but not with 4 seconds remaining with a 3 point shooter in shooting motion!
Shit coaching, which shows former NBA guys don't necessarily make good coaches.