UW Milwaukee men’s hoops hits the lottery...

Brayden11

Brayden11

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the highest-rated basketball recruits to ever come from Wisconsin, has made his college decision.
He's staying home.
Baldwin, a 6-foot-9 senior forward out of Sussex Hamilton, will play next year for his father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., the head coach at UW-Milwaukee.
Baldwin announced his commitment Wednesday at the high school, choosing a light-beige Panthers hat out of a brown bag and a top 10 that included Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Virginia and Wisconsin. Duke and Georgetown were in the final three schools Wednesday.
 
Brayden11

Brayden11

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
It helps when your pops is the coach...but still, UWM? Its a commuter school with not much to offer. He‘s most likely a 1 and done. Go Panthers
 
