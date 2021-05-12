UW Milwaukee men’s hoops hits the lottery...

Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the highest-rated basketball recruits to ever come from Wisconsin, has made his college decision.

He's staying home.

Baldwin, a 6-foot-9 senior forward out of Sussex Hamilton, will play next year for his father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., the head coach at UW-Milwaukee.

Baldwin announced his commitment Wednesday at the high school, choosing a light-beige Panthers hat out of a brown bag and a top 10 that included Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Virginia and Wisconsin. Duke and Georgetown were in the final three schools Wednesday.