UWGB @ Wisconsin Betting Situation: "Do You Bite the Hand that Feeds You?"

609/610 UWGB at Wisconsin



Interesting set up here. Line is Wisconsin -25 and UWGB is predicted to be one of he bottom 3 teams in the Horizon but there is something to this meeting.



New HC for UWGB is 41 year old Will Ryan. Yes from that Ryan family. He is Bo Ryan's oldest son. The same Bo Ryan that had Greg Gard as an assistant for years and when Bo stepped down/resigned basically strong armed the school into hiring Greg as the HC



I don't see a blowout happening here. I don't believe that Greg keeps his starters in for extra minutes if this gets out of hand. Does he allow the score to get run up on the guy's son who gave him this job? NO!!



Gard uses his bench more freely while keeping the game in the 15-18 point range. If this does touch the 30 point range the bottom of the bench could get some work which opens up the back door.



WIll Ryan runs a more free dribble drive offense (sorry dad I'm not running that swing offense) and runs the old Dick Bennet pack-line style of defense.



Now UWGB isn't very big and very guard orientated so the potential for a blowout is there but I can see Gard managing a lead by working the shot clock down late into the game which would suggest fewer possessions and a back door cover.



This line is very reasonable but not in the line is the situation here which I believe is too much for the Badgers to win by today.



Game goes off at 5pm EST/2pm Vegas time.



609 UWGB +25

widely available right now.