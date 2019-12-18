VD Sports Play Of The Day....

Goes this Sunday...lay the -2.5 on the Cowboys...this line will move upwards and you might get surprised with a nice middle by Sunday....The Eagles have so, so many injuries and really short on WRs....This line can be manipulated right now with 2.5-110...the worst that could happen is that you may be able to side the game with a slight chance of a middle...the juice can also be manipulated...the game will go to three...that is my plan....bet both sides of the game with a little more on Dallas at 2.5...This line would be at least -7 in Dallas....would love to see the line move to 3.....