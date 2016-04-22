Re: Vegas Dave



Uh, no. His MLB system is a martingale that ignores losses. If he loses g1 ,doubles down on g2, loses that, doubles down on g3, loses that, then doubles down on g4, he counts it as "1-0." When he loses one of his chases, he ignores units. He's already lost 33u as his fifth chase of the year, the SF Giants, lost all 4 games of their series, but at worst he'll advertise "4-1" and it's possible he'll just lie an ignore SF.



His CFB bowl package this year involved point spreads and moneylines without a martingale, but he got crushed and lost at least 49% of customer bank, depending on which lines were used. (I used Pinny lines at release, but a customer reported losing 65% of bank, possibly by using the % bet sizes as to win instead of to risk.) His website makes no mention of that CFB bowl package whatsoever, and he's claimed "I barely played football this year and went 21-1" on his various radio shows.



He only shows winning tickets, not losing ones; as an example I've already confirmed he met at least 10 world series futures this year. He isn't doing much betting these days, though, as every Vegas casino received a letter from the IRS warning about Dave as he's under investigation for money laundering.



As far as "where he gets his money," he has mentioned before ending up in GA because he lost his parents' money gambling, and he was banned from at least one Vegas casino (Bellagio) for dealing drugs.