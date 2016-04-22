Vegas Dave

First impression of this guy was he might actually be legit. Then when you look at his website, he selling picks with the mlb package etc. However, those tickets he posted.. I believe most are legit. Also believe some people mentioned he hedged certain bets as well.
But the money has to be coming from somewhere though. Good to assume most of the money he makes its from his site? He does have lot of pictures on instagram, twitter to prove he has the money though a long with those tickets.
Of course you look at Steve Stevens, you could tell he isn't legit. But this guy... he does seem like he knows a bit of his stuff.
But the money has to be coming from somewhere though. Good to assume most of the money he makes its from his site? He does have lot of pictures on instagram, twitter to prove he has the money though a long with those tickets.
Of course you look at Steve Stevens, you could tell he isn't legit. But this guy... he does seem like he knows a bit of his stuff.