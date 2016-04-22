Vegas Dave

First impression of this guy was he might actually be legit. Then when you look at his website, he selling picks with the mlb package etc. However, those tickets he posted.. I believe most are legit. Also believe some people mentioned he hedged certain bets as well.


But the money has to be coming from somewhere though. Good to assume most of the money he makes its from his site? He does have lot of pictures on instagram, twitter to prove he has the money though a long with those tickets.


Of course you look at Steve Stevens, you could tell he isn't legit. But this guy... he does seem like he knows a bit of his stuff.
 
Uh, no. His MLB system is a martingale that ignores losses. If he loses g1 ,doubles down on g2, loses that, doubles down on g3, loses that, then doubles down on g4, he counts it as "1-0." When he loses one of his chases, he ignores units. He's already lost 33u as his fifth chase of the year, the SF Giants, lost all 4 games of their series, but at worst he'll advertise "4-1" and it's possible he'll just lie an ignore SF.

His CFB bowl package this year involved point spreads and moneylines without a martingale, but he got crushed and lost at least 49% of customer bank, depending on which lines were used. (I used Pinny lines at release, but a customer reported losing 65% of bank, possibly by using the % bet sizes as to win instead of to risk.) His website makes no mention of that CFB bowl package whatsoever, and he's claimed "I barely played football this year and went 21-1" on his various radio shows.

He only shows winning tickets, not losing ones; as an example I've already confirmed he met at least 10 world series futures this year. He isn't doing much betting these days, though, as every Vegas casino received a letter from the IRS warning about Dave as he's under investigation for money laundering.

As far as "where he gets his money," he has mentioned before ending up in GA because he lost his parents' money gambling, and he was banned from at least one Vegas casino (Bellagio) for dealing drugs.
 
i met the guy a few times at don best.

1. he made his money in real estate.........still does
2. loves the attention and will pay any amount to get it.
3 highly doubt he is in the tout business for real.........just pounding his chest

This is a guy who pays cash for broads to hang with him and takes limo's to
clubs trying to impress everyone but mostly himself.

lifetime losing player
he's not a drug dealer............from what i know
he's just a jerk off trying to be someone he's not.
 
Every bettor or handicapper posting only winning tickets is a long term loser. Stay away at all costs. Adam Meyer, Floyd Mayweather, Vegas Dave and Kris Barr are all losing or have lost a fortune. Talk to any sportsbook manager if you don't believe me.
 
THE FACTSMAN said:
i met the guy a few times at don best.

1. he made his money in real estate.........still does
2. loves the attention and will pay any amount to get it.
3 highly doubt he is in the tout business for real.........just pounding his chest

This is a guy who pays cash for broads to hang with him and takes limo's to
clubs trying to impress everyone but mostly himself.

lifetime losing player
he's not a drug dealer............from what i know
he's just a jerk off trying to be someone he's not.
Revealing insight, interesting.
 
THE FACTSMAN said:
lifetime losing player
he's not a drug dealer............from what i know
he's just a jerk off trying to be someone he's not.
The trespass order from Bellagio is online. It says he was 86ed for passing baggies with a white substance in them to other people. I suppose it could have been fun dip.

And yes he's still listed as a real estate agent on some Vegas realtor's website.
 
Last I checked Kris "I fixed games, then I didn't, now I did" Barr finally got monitored and during that time a few weeks ago he was 7-5 while playing an average -140 favorite. Then during the same period on twitter he was claiming to be 22-3 on twitter. If that isn't the definition of a fraud I don't know what is.
 
groove if it was dope he would have taken a pinch.
This is the guys M.O ...best guess was trying to play the role of a coke guy to bring in broads.
and they broomed him from the casino without a pinch.

here is the story on the guy.

Pat Williams when he was doing videos at don best met him in a sports book
the guy was making 10k parlays to win less then 1000 he bet 3 games at 30 point favorites or more
on the money line. typical douche bag style shows the 10k risk not the 1k reward.

Pat invites him in studio at don best shoots some videos on wagers 2 days after the fact.
then takes pat to the rhino with 4 hookers and spends money like a sailor.
This was a few years ago. my best guess based on his ego is he wanted to be known as some big time tout
he busted out many times over those years but still earned in real estate. i think a lot in Hawaii.

The guy is a stone jerk off but thats his story
 
fish...........the kid has money he earns good

i was just giving 1st hand 411 that i know

he never knew what a tout was until he walked in don best studio

again.............its more of a title he craves

I dont disagree he bets bigger then anyone i know
 
Add Steve Stevens, real name Darin Notaro and Brandon Lang to the list of wanna be losing touts. Both couldn't pass 8th grade math. It's almost impossible to listen to five minutes of their babble. If you can't piece together two sentences without butchering the English language, do simple math or understand the complexity of a sport then you have NO CHANCE of winning long term. These two are the worst of the worst!
 
Drewphin0 said:
First impression of this guy was he might actually be legit. Then when you look at his website, he selling picks with the mlb package etc. However, those tickets he posted.. I believe most are legit. Also believe some people mentioned he hedged certain bets as well.


But the money has to be coming from somewhere though. Good to assume most of the money he makes its from his site? He does have lot of pictures on instagram, twitter to prove he has the money though a long with those tickets.


Of course you look at Steve Stevens, you could tell he isn't legit. But this guy... he does seem like he knows a bit of his stuff.
Bump
 
He was sentenced a few days ago for using fake social security number when betting. It’s 50/50 he stays clean during the three year sentence. Only a complete dope would buy his sports picks. They are all heavy juiced favorites. He’s been exposed big time for being a complete fraud!
 
When i worked for a telemarketer when i was 16, the guy was saying to the trainees the product was irrwlevant, the people are buying you, and they want to get ripped off so they have aomething to bitch about, because they are happiest when they get to complain because they are chronic complainers
 
MrTop said:
vegas dave dating former fox sports host holly sonders
The only difference between Holly and The Titanic: We know how many men went down on The Titanic. Amazing body. No argment. But her face has more plastic in it than the rest of her body. She was married to Erik Kuselias significantly lowers her "Power Ranking" and being with the midget Vegas Dave drops it to Cincy Bungal-land. She is with Dave because he has money - nothing more. This video says it all:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1202801846475034624
 
If you think they are legit dating you have an IQ below 60. He is paying her to come on all these social media platforms for money or free Birkin Handbags. This guy is headed for jail real soon.
 
texaswizzard said:
If you think they are legit dating you have an IQ below 60. He is paying her to come on all these social media platforms for money or free Birkin Handbags. This guy is headed for jail real soon.
..........and she is doing this to increase her Social Media profile. My guess is she has more between her legs than he does even though she has a "V" between her legs
 
texaswizzard said:
If you think they are legit dating you have an IQ below 60. He is paying her to come on all these social media platforms for money or free Birkin Handbags. This guy is headed for jail real soon.
Are you sure? TMZ is reporting they want to get married in Cabo.
 
It looks like the Vegas Dave & Holly Sonders relationship is over. It lasted 24-48 hours or when Vegas Dave stopped paying her. He lost all his bets from yesterday. He had:
NFL - New Orleans -115 ML for 300 units - 345 unit loss
NFL - Minnesota 2nd half ML -22 for 110 units - 242 lost units
NBA - Dallas ML -420 for 150 units - 630 unit dump
Vegas Dave lost his clients 1,217 units just on these three whales. He lost another 80-90 units on his garbage parlays, teasers and heavy ML losers.
A dime player lost over $1,300 yesterday plus $500 in fees.
Yea sure Dave your hitting over 90% on whales.
 
man Holly has fallen fast. Before all the surgeries she was hot on golf channel. now she looks more like a freak show with all the plastic surgeries and hanging with the vegas dave types makes one wonder.....
 
Most woman will do anything for money. Her agent probably got her 50K to hang out with him all day to shoot in a strip club that night. She looks awful these days but still has zero interest in dating a 4'11 Tom Vu protege.
 
Agree with parlaynow. The documentary "Action"" reveals it all.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9776008/

The dude actually had (has?) 2 Selfie-Sticks. A must-watch (SHOWTIME) for all posters here.
Legit sports gamblers reveal Trends and why they like something and don't have to shout or care if anyone likes it. Or get paid.

He seems very unhappy like most living here in Las Vegas. How does a tout lose all picks in one day? That seems insane. Kelly in Vegas is the real deal. And Krackman is old school smart. That Vegas Dave dude seems hollow. Film don't lie. Binge it sometime.

 
I'm guessing she's getting 25K a day. He'll do it for content for about another week or so and then move on to the next promotion / scam. Trust me, she's not marrying this troll. I can't imagine this fraud he's got going can last too much longer. There has to be thousands of pissed off people who bought packages from him and he goes 1-14 on the day and will get on social media to brag he swept every sport the next day. I'm betting he's got 6 months left before either an ex client comes after him or the Feds get him for Fraud or Tax Evasion.
 
