Vegas.....here I come!

Good luck and well wishes for your great Vegas adventure, Sports.



I may have said some of this in your earlier thread on moving out. But, if so, perhaps the points bear repeating.



Would strongly encourage you to get a job out here.



Las Vegas can have a highly distorting impact on . . . everything.



A job tends to keep you more grounded and balanced, especially when you first come out here.



Now, I otherwise would recommend some job unconnected to gambling, for the most balance for your workaday buck.



But presently you have perhaps a once-in-a-generation opportunity in the race and sports book industry in Nevada.



With legal sports betting spreading across the country after the Supreme Court decision, higher level Nevada management is being hired away to other state jurisdictions. Which opens up positions in Nevada for people further down the organizational chart.



An entry level position ticket writer doesn’t make all that much, maybe 11 to 13 an hour. But, as John can elaborate on better than I, many of the big names in the industry in Nevada got their start in the industry in that very same entry level ticket writer position.



From that position, if you’re any kind of a reliable employee with an eye to moving up and an understanding of what’s going on around you in the book, the potential to move up quickly perhaps never has been better. An opportunity both to move up inside Nevada as well as – should Las Vegas ever lose its luster for you – to move up by relocating to another jurisdiction where sports betting has become legal. It’s a rapidly expanding market with a rapidly expanding need for reliable, discerning, and experienced middle to upper level management.



And, if you want to learn from the mistakes of others, what better vantage point than the other side of the counter. You will see firsthand the square money coming in on what – and the books not moving the line in response – as opposed to the sharp money that moves the lines. The money that typically doesn’t flow back out across the counter at the end of the day in contrast to the guys and gals who are cashing tickets more often than not.



Just like living in a small town helps you learn the consequences of different character types over time – because you follow more closely the lives of a relatively contained population – working a sports book window I’ve got to believe lets you learn the consequences of different sports betting character types over time. Who typically loses and who typically wins, and how both groups bet.



(The position also pays as well or better – well, tips aside anyway – as being a table game dealer, without having to first expend the time and money on dealer school.)



If you’re interested, the HR pages on the websites for the properties who run their own books (like a Caesars Entertainment) and for the contractor operators (like CGT and William Hill) are as good or better a resource for finding vacancies as the classifieds and other job listing sites.



One thing, though, if you want to do a contest like the SuperContest, you can’t be employed by the particular book that has the contest.



Anyway, it’s “just a thought,” as they say.



I enjoyed watching the games at a book when I was coming out here as a tourist bettor. And I certainly don’t dislike being in a book now that I live here. But I basically do my analysis and primarily watch the games at home, going into the books only to make bets (or put in contest selections) and hopefully pick up money. And I plan to not be doing many such trips this coming season as I transition to mobile apps for wagering using pre-deposited bankroll at each out. I’ve got to imagine that sitting in those books day in and day out – with comped drinks also slowly weighing one down – could lose its allure after a while, when that’s now your life day in and day out. (Well, at least as a low roller grinder – if you’re bringing out a major bankroll, that’s a whole different story.)



But as an actual paying job on the other side of the counter, this may well be one of the best times to start at the ground floor in the race and sports book industry in Nevada.



As I say, Vegas can be very distorting. I’d recommend that you not underestimate the benefits of a little grounding influence in your life out here.