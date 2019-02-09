Vegas.....here I come!

EOG Master
Finally got things in order and made up my mind to make the move to Las Vegas. Plan on driving out and leaving on Tuesday (Feb 12) and should arrive in town about Thursday (Feb 14) Ready to become a complete fucking grinder.

Excited to check out the poker scene along with checking out games in the sportsbooks. Grind out 1h and 2h plays in college basketball and the NBA. Keep expenses very low and slowly build.

Going to use the airbnb method for a while until I check out the areas to rent from. I'm going to be very simple. A studio apartment will be more than enough for me.

No wife, no kids, no girlfriend. Going to enjoy and embrace the grind.

Going to check out Bob Dancer's video poker classes for a little advantage gambling.

I will be a Las Vegas Advisor reader looking for deals around town.

Might even start a weekly blog/vlog with updates on what is going on and what is working or what isn't working.

I'm smart enough to know I don't know anything and to be able to pick things up from people that have been here for many years. Might just sit in the Palace Station's sportsbook and talk to the people and fade away. LOL.

But it is going to happen. Ready to get the grind going!
 
Likes: E$
Born Gambler
Staff member
Best of luck to Sporty.

My treat to lunch or dinner in mid-March.

Palace Station?

Here's a tip: The local casinos in Las Vegas are filled with gamblers who are beat down over time. I prefer some of the Strip hotels where there's less riff-raff and where optimism reigns..
Think Wynn Las Vegas or the MGM Grand.
 
While i think SlipperyPete is over-generalizing things, skip the video poker. Meaningful advantage VP in Vegas died long ago.

Stick to live poker and sports.
 
Your grinding philosophy will serve you well, Sporty.

Fight for every dollar.

However, make sure your standard of living is improving all the time.

Treat yourself to the nice things in life if you're successful in the gambling arena.
 
Good luck Sporty.....I would advise you to get ahold of Fishhead and have lunch with him.....
I lived in Vegas for quite sometime....a ton of traps so beware....

Good luck to you....can I ask how old are you?
 
Lunch...deal!

I'm looking to take the thinking of the beatdown sports bettor and fade his thought process. How many times has the "there is no way xxx loses to yyy" and it works out in the bettors way.
 
Fishhead is on the list.

43. Old enough to understand the process but young enough to work through the process.
 
I'd estimate the beatdown sports bettor is right about 48% of the time, not enough to fade blindly.
 
Good Luck Sports.---You had might as well be one of the guys who succeeds at this.---Keep your Focus----We would appreciate any updates.
 
I hope your not a big drinker. Tha5 is the one thing that can make a man make poor decisions in Vegas. Do not bet a game just because your going to watch it.
 
Looks like my departure plans will be delayed a day or two as our area is going to get 8-12" of snow. I have a basketball game to ref yet tonight.

Thanks for the comments. I do love a whiskey and a cigar. That is my vice.
 
That is good discipline sporty. I will be there in the first week of May for 5 days. I love to visit but would not live there. To easy to bet off shore. Only Vegas advantage is you get your money right away.
 
I have a good officiating contact in Las Vegas if you're interested, Sporty.
 
Best of luck to you, Sporty.

You will see Mesquite not long after you get through Utah.

About 10 hours after Denver.
 
Good luck and well wishes for your great Vegas adventure, Sports.

I may have said some of this in your earlier thread on moving out. But, if so, perhaps the points bear repeating.

Would strongly encourage you to get a job out here.

Las Vegas can have a highly distorting impact on . . . everything.

A job tends to keep you more grounded and balanced, especially when you first come out here.

Now, I otherwise would recommend some job unconnected to gambling, for the most balance for your workaday buck.

But presently you have perhaps a once-in-a-generation opportunity in the race and sports book industry in Nevada.

With legal sports betting spreading across the country after the Supreme Court decision, higher level Nevada management is being hired away to other state jurisdictions. Which opens up positions in Nevada for people further down the organizational chart.

An entry level position ticket writer doesn’t make all that much, maybe 11 to 13 an hour. But, as John can elaborate on better than I, many of the big names in the industry in Nevada got their start in the industry in that very same entry level ticket writer position.

From that position, if you’re any kind of a reliable employee with an eye to moving up and an understanding of what’s going on around you in the book, the potential to move up quickly perhaps never has been better. An opportunity both to move up inside Nevada as well as – should Las Vegas ever lose its luster for you – to move up by relocating to another jurisdiction where sports betting has become legal. It’s a rapidly expanding market with a rapidly expanding need for reliable, discerning, and experienced middle to upper level management.

And, if you want to learn from the mistakes of others, what better vantage point than the other side of the counter. You will see firsthand the square money coming in on what – and the books not moving the line in response – as opposed to the sharp money that moves the lines. The money that typically doesn’t flow back out across the counter at the end of the day in contrast to the guys and gals who are cashing tickets more often than not.

Just like living in a small town helps you learn the consequences of different character types over time – because you follow more closely the lives of a relatively contained population – working a sports book window I’ve got to believe lets you learn the consequences of different sports betting character types over time. Who typically loses and who typically wins, and how both groups bet.

(The position also pays as well or better – well, tips aside anyway – as being a table game dealer, without having to first expend the time and money on dealer school.)

If you’re interested, the HR pages on the websites for the properties who run their own books (like a Caesars Entertainment) and for the contractor operators (like CGT and William Hill) are as good or better a resource for finding vacancies as the classifieds and other job listing sites.

One thing, though, if you want to do a contest like the SuperContest, you can’t be employed by the particular book that has the contest.

Anyway, it’s “just a thought,” as they say.

I enjoyed watching the games at a book when I was coming out here as a tourist bettor. And I certainly don’t dislike being in a book now that I live here. But I basically do my analysis and primarily watch the games at home, going into the books only to make bets (or put in contest selections) and hopefully pick up money. And I plan to not be doing many such trips this coming season as I transition to mobile apps for wagering using pre-deposited bankroll at each out. I’ve got to imagine that sitting in those books day in and day out – with comped drinks also slowly weighing one down – could lose its allure after a while, when that’s now your life day in and day out. (Well, at least as a low roller grinder – if you’re bringing out a major bankroll, that’s a whole different story.)

But as an actual paying job on the other side of the counter, this may well be one of the best times to start at the ground floor in the race and sports book industry in Nevada.

As I say, Vegas can be very distorting. I’d recommend that you not underestimate the benefits of a little grounding influence in your life out here.
 
Play 2/3 or 5/5 poker. Stay away from 1-2. Low limit poker is filled with tight players who sweat every pot. 2/3 and 5/5 have players who don't care about the money as much because they are playing beneath their means. They would never play 1/2. Some who play 2/3 or 5/5 should play in bigger games but poker rooms don't spread those games due to lack of participation.
 
Good thoughts squarrpants. A job has crossed my mind from a sanity standpoint to have some money coming in. A ticket writer or a poker dealer are in the mix.

Oroyken. I have a 1/2 roll. That's where I have to start. I'll take shots at 1/3 and 2/5 after I get a sense of those games based on the poker room.
 
Im looking at coming into Vegas for March Madness. I have never went for March Madness. I go to see Super Bowl every year and love it with all the props. Checking prices of hotels now!!
 
Stay away from the poker table until you build a bankroll where you can bring 3 buy ins to a 1/3 or 2/5 game. 1/2 poker will be a waste of time.
 
When all or part of your living is based on gambling results don't give me that bullshit about playing for entertainment. That is the wrong approach to take for daily grinders.
 
JK must be Republican.......most guys want to be hooked up with a blowjob contact when they come to Vegas....JK offers
a officiating contact.
 
Jk is in Costa Rica with beautiful women all around but I never hear about him succumbing to the temptation. He wants to keep his money for gambling
 
Libertarian, if truth be told.

I want the government to stay out of my life and stay out of my wallet.

When ComptrBob told me he was Libertarian, that's when I declared myself.

I later discovered Wayne Allyn Root is a Libertarian.

Can't have everything.
 
The pay-for-play game gets old in a hurry.

I hear American guys bragging about their "conquests" of young Costa Rican women and I now view it as more of an embarrassment than accomplishment.

To each his own.
 
Good point, O'Royken.

You need a killer instinct at all times.

No dinner bets, no action bets, no heat checks.
 
