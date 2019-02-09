Vegas.....here I come!

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Finally got things in order and made up my mind to make the move to Las Vegas. Plan on driving out and leaving on Tuesday (Feb 12) and should arrive in town about Thursday (Feb 14) Ready to become a complete fucking grinder.
Excited to check out the poker scene along with checking out games in the sportsbooks. Grind out 1h and 2h plays in college basketball and the NBA. Keep expenses very low and slowly build.
Going to use the airbnb method for a while until I check out the areas to rent from. I'm going to be very simple. A studio apartment will be more than enough for me.
No wife, no kids, no girlfriend. Going to enjoy and embrace the grind.
Going to check out Bob Dancer's video poker classes for a little advantage gambling.
I will be a Las Vegas Advisor reader looking for deals around town.
Might even start a weekly blog/vlog with updates on what is going on and what is working or what isn't working.
I'm smart enough to know I don't know anything and to be able to pick things up from people that have been here for many years. Might just sit in the Palace Station's sportsbook and talk to the people and fade away. LOL.
But it is going to happen. Ready to get the grind going!
