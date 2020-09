svbettor said: What is the situation with the radiers season tickets.. I know with covid ppl are stuck with shelling out for Las Vegas Raiders Season tickets without going to the game. Is there an article on this ? Click to expand...

They get their money back for this season, so only thing they lose is seat license fee is technically for one less year. But not certain they will have to pay for that license renewal 20 years from now anyways. I know a few people with tickets and they said they are disappointed because they were selling for a good premium, but this just moves those profits back one year.