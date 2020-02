Re: Very strange betting at Portland Meadows



this is manipulating the pools it was done at bowie race track about 35 years ago when vegas was not connected to the tracks you need a couple people you would wait for a odds on favorite at a small track you would bet the longest shot on the board to show hoping to lose mean while your partners would bet the odds on favorite to show in las vegas since those bets dont go into the pool so assuming the odds on favorite hit the board and the longshot ran out you would get prices like 2.60 2.20 7.00 to show since you cant do this in vegas any more I believe this was done with a offshore sports book like pinnacle or bookmaker who have high limits at smaller tracks thats the only explanation I can come up with