VGK goalie conundrum

It seemed like a foregone conclusion at the start of the NHL season that MAF was going to be the odd man out and would be traded to provide cap relief for VGK. Problem is Fleury has been playing lights out and has pitched a shutout for the 2nd time in 4 games against the Avs.

Does Vegas roll with 2 goalies for the balance of the year?, do they trade MAF? do they trade Lehner?. Interesting twist for the Vegas Golden Knights.
 
winkyduck said:
They keep both and expose one to Seattle at the end of the season? Maybe
Knights don't lose anyone in the draft. They could have used that benefit to take on another teams potential loss but instead decided to follow this insane route of spending all their money on two goalies and Petro.
 
