Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Politics and Government
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Video from GA shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER poll workers left
Thread starter
raiders72001
Start date
Today at 8:50 PM
raiders72001
1
Today at 8:50 PM
#1
Today at 8:50 PM
#1
Heisenberg
2
Today at 9:06 PM
#2
Today at 9:06 PM
#2
The retard show continues
Heisenberg
2
44 minutes ago
#3
44 minutes ago
#3
They did a hand recount in GA and nothing changed
This video doesn’t show a fucking thing
The desperation of trumptards is comical
Heisenberg
2
40 minutes ago
#4
40 minutes ago
#4
STATE ELECTION BOARD MEMBER FACT-CHECKS FRAUD CLAIMS, INCLUDING 'SECRET COUNTING' IN FULTON
https://www.11alive.com/article/new...laims/85-cf4b4a43-d14e-4254-9539-0df7d407ce6e
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Politics and Government
Top