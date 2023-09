FWIW, the set of contest records in the 2022 Circa Million IV for comparison. from my standpoint, Frank is a pretty good capper, and also great advantage player:



Entrant Win% (for 90 picks)

ComptrBob 56.6%

Frank B 56.1% and 54.9% (with the third one going for last place prize (41.5%, i.e. opposing picks went 58.5%)

Railbird 54.7% and 51.8%

Fezzik 52.3%, 50%, 47.6%



and of course, Durbify won the 2021 Million III with 70%.