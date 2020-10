They invested a lot in that Southpoint studio, I highly doubt they abandon it for Circa. Feels like a two location gig. I bet a lot of the talent would rather go to the SP, easy to access if you live on the south side of town.



Westgate certainly taking hits from the Gil story. However, I think that's the key, there is Westgate which is a loathed and hated company and Super Book, which is a well known and potentially solid brand. I think Jay's attention is on getting the brand out to other places and disassociating it from the Westgate. Westgate is a shit property which happens to have a very nice and large book in it with convenient access/parking. In the longer run its better if the SB brand takes off and they can create a flagship location elsewhere though and probably get some regular media exposure of their own with it. They are very late to the game and its costing them big time, but its still an opportunity if they can get it moving.