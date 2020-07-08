WagerAttack

raffysantana

Hi, guys - I am on Twitter often and I was just introduced to a book called WagerAttack. I signed up and after winning they paid me via Venmo.

If you like soccer and great live lines, they have more than I have ever seen.
They are doing lots of giveaways - like wine, cigars, free plays, etc. I played in a free poker tourney but I know nothing about poker and I was out quickly.

They seem to have a much more positive attitude than the many other books I have been to...FYI...somewhat refreshing during these challenging times.
 
raycabino

You obviously don't know the game. You have to post for a few days and act like you're one of the guys before posting this shit. At least then we wouldn't know for sure it's a scam.
 
