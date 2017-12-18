WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK!

IMHO.....we are just warming up.........THIS BITCOIN / CRYPTO / BLOCKCHAIN stocks , are on FREAKIN FIRE !!!!!!!!!! check out LFIN (recent IPO ) THIS IS A HUGE TIDAL WAVE.....................tons of ways to play this mania.....i know you guys aint stock traders, but this is exploding & I think it continues.............open a brokerage acct & at least look into this shit............you aint gotta trade bitcoin............I'm talkin bitcoin / blockchain RELATED stocks that are EXPLODING HIGHER........its 1999 dot com all over.......tons of oppurtunity, .......we are following MARK, SRAX, RIOT, MARA, MGTI, SSC, XNET, GROW, DPW, OSTK, DSS, SQ . LFIN, CME, CBOE..........................you gotta be CAREFUL GENTLMEN , but this is amazing , whats going on........AT LEAST SPEND a few hours ...............................................maybe buy 4-5 different stocks & let your winners run ............................................best wishes, EOGers.........bish
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Good info
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

IMHO.....we are just warming up.........THIS BITCOIN / CRYPTO / BLOCKCHAIN stocks , are on FREAKIN FIRE !!!!!!!!!! check out LFIN (recent IPO ) THIS IS A HUGE TIDAL WAVE.....................tons of ways to play this mania.....i know you guys aint stock traders, but this is exploding & I think it continues.............open a brokerage acct & at least look into this shit............you aint gotta trade bitcoin............I'm talkin bitcoin / blockchain RELATED stocks that are EXPLODING HIGHER........its 1999 dot com all over.......tons of oppurtunity, .......we are following MARK, SRAX, RIOT, MARA, MGTI, SSC, XNET, GROW, DPW, OSTK, DSS, SQ . LFIN, CME, CBOE..........................you gotta be CAREFUL GENTLMEN , but this is amazing , whats going on........AT LEAST SPEND a few hours ...............................................maybe buy 4-5 different stocks & let your winners run ............................................best wishes, EOGers.........bish
problem is when the globalist sink the crypto market those are going to go too. I think thats how theyre going to initiate the stock market crash.

Its all coming together for them you can watch it happening, this is exactly how you destroy people. Lure of easy money, greed, and the idea that no price is too high for them.

I am almost all out, just when I get out though they suck me back in, but I am in for peanuts right now compared to what I have taken out. I am holding a shit ton of ETH (which I should really sell at the point) but I am gambling they get to at least 1000. I have 3 BTC and some remnants, and I just got back in kind of heavy with LTC Almost doubled what i had been sitting on. BUt I am ejecting out of a bunch of those here in short order, assuming I get my price. If I dont see anything in the next 20 minutes I am pulling the plug, thats the window. And I hope theyre not pulling a fast one. But its holding pretty steady right now.

Gonna go up to Maine get some more ammo and stock up the bunker we built this past summer and wait for the world to start burning. Its not a question of if but when at this point. You can see all these dry runs and tests they have been doing the past few months seeing what happens when you touch this spot or pull that spot. Its coming. Money isnt going to help what you buy with the money will though.

I said it when I first started all this, when I was out I was out and I was building a bunker, so thats checked off, and stocking up on weapons and ammo, got a nice start, and start getting the food stores set up. Thats where being married to a Mormon comes in handy....

Probably go completely off the grid, and if we have enough room we might run down and get BTJ and his lovely wife because with no electricity or internet you need a source of entertainment.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

BEANTOWNJIM AND HIS LOVELY WIFE ARE DOING VERY WELL IN THE STOCK MARKET 6 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN A MONTH FREE ADVICE FROM FIDELITY 12io4j2w90 WHEN WE SIGNED UP AT FIDELITY AND TOLD THE MANAGER WE ARE INVESTING 300,000 GRAND I ASKED HIM HOW MUCH DO WE OWE YOU FOR INVESTING THE MONEY AND HE SAYS FOR YOU ITS FREE.SEE BOYS FREE ADVICE WHEN YOU ARE A HIGHROLLER :btj:

THE MILLIONARE AND HIS WIFE ARE LIVING LARGE THESE DAYS BOYS


I GRIN :btj: WHEN I WIN
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

WANTITALL WHY MAINE ITS THE POOREST STATE IN THE COUNTRY AND VERY COLD.I WENT TO A WEDDING UP IN KILLINGTON VERMONT NOW THATS A BEAUTIFULL STATE.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

I grew up in Maine and its as nice as Vermont, Vermont doesnt have any waterfront.

If you dont have a bunker youre going to be in trouble...johnny knockdown isnt going to be enough
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

MAINES WATERFRONT :LMAOTHE WATER IS SO COLD YOU CANT EVEN PUT YOUR FEET IN IT

VERMONT IS REALLY NICE I LOVED KILLINGTON SMALL TOWNS AND NICE MOUNTAIN VIEWS

WHAT GOID IS HAVING WATER IN MAINE ITS SO COLD YOU CANT SWIM.IF YOU WANT WARM WATER IN THE SUMMERTIME GO TO CAPE COD NOT MAINE
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

problem is when the globalist sink the crypto market those are going to go too. I think thats how theyre going to initiate the stock market crash.

Its all coming together for them you can watch it happening, this is exactly how you destroy people. Lure of easy money, greed, and the idea that no price is too high for them.

I am almost all out, just when I get out though they suck me back in, but I am in for peanuts right now compared to what I have taken out. I am holding a shit ton of ETH (which I should really sell at the point) but I am gambling they get to at least 1000. I have 3 BTC and some remnants, and I just got back in kind of heavy with LTC Almost doubled what i had been sitting on. BUt I am ejecting out of a bunch of those here in short order, assuming I get my price. If I dont see anything in the next 20 minutes I am pulling the plug, thats the window. And I hope theyre not pulling a fast one. But its holding pretty steady right now.

Gonna go up to Maine get some more ammo and stock up the bunker we built this past summer and wait for the world to start burning. Its not a question of if but when at this point. You can see all these dry runs and tests they have been doing the past few months seeing what happens when you touch this spot or pull that spot. Its coming. Money isnt going to help what you buy with the money will though.

I said it when I first started all this, when I was out I was out and I was building a bunker, so thats checked off, and stocking up on weapons and ammo, got a nice start, and start getting the food stores set up. Thats where being married to a Mormon comes in handy....

Probably go completely off the grid, and if we have enough room we might run down and get BTJ and his lovely wife because with no electricity or internet you need a source of entertainment.
If the market is going to crash, you shouldn’t have a dime in it.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

MAINES WATERFRONT :LMAOTHE WATER IS SO COLD YOU CANT EVEN PUT YOUR FEET IN IT

VERMONT IS REALLY NICE I LOVED KILLINGTON SMALL TOWNS AND NICE MOUNTAIN VIEWS

WHAT GOID IS HAVING WATER IN MAINE ITS SO COLD YOU CANT SWIM.IF YOU WANT WARM WATER IN THE SUMMERTIME GO TO CAPE COD NOT MAINE
water is warmer in Maine than it is California, in the summer anyway. Water was in the 70s in the harbor all summer this past year and it was a shitty summer to boot. cape cod is full of fags so who wants to go swimming there?

If the market is going to crash, you shouldn’t have a dime in it.
There is still a little time and a little wiggle room. I am ejecting out of most of my shit. I went a little nuts yesterday and got stuck with a bunch last night but its still a free roll even with all those coins I have I am upside down on. I hate to use a loser excuse like that but its true. I can eject out of everything and still be ahead overall right now.

So it comes down to greed. I have probably talked too much about the ETH hoard I have but I am basically gambling 216K (the increase in what I can get now as to what I want for a sell price) and I am not sure its worth it. I am more than confident I will see the price I want before any major crash happens, and some logistical issues come into play also.

its what gamblers do...risk management. But greed is a powerful thing, and so is ego. Selling before I want to and before I know I should and watching the price hit my target and more is a bad bad thing. The massive profits are a nonfactor (gamblers know this too) because no matter how much you made you could have made more. And thats exactly how theyre going to bury people.

they know the thresh hold numbers and they know who has what and where. And when the have the right count its going to be a disaster. the 40-50% drops are there on purpose, they do them so people can say 'well thats normal' but the thing is when its on there will be back to back to back 40 and 50% drops. And more than likely theyre going to catch a lot of 'bargain shoppers' on the way down as well.

Thats why I am doing what I am doing right now because after the first of Jan I am done. Well other than BCH which may last a few days. And ETH if it doesnt get to my target number before then. Which if it does then I am convinced the crash will happen sooner rather than later. And if LTC hits 500 then its a sure thing. Those are the milestones they need. They have already got 10K BTC, and if people want to think 20K is the new benchmark thats been close enough. These are all psychological things and targets people will get in as long as they havent been reached and worse (the whole 'bargain hunting thing' they will buy in once the price gets there and drops well below it. Because they have always rebounded and gone to new highs after those rebounds.

But you have a perfect storm now. "mainstream'' 'business' shows and channels are openly promoting them and talking about them (something they wouldnt have done even a month ago). I mean they were calling it the biggest bubble in history. But now because a few globalist scumbags and banks (who have held coins for years if not invented them to be the scam they are) are claiming they are 'legit' and ramping up interest from every mom and pop wannabe investor out there. Yeah buying into something when its at all time highs is always a sound financial decision. BUT thats the beauty, they have reinvented the all time highs on these things over the past couple months. So the sky is the limit right now. And its 'even though they have seen exponential growth there is still more room to grow and you dont want to miss out because BTC could be 100K by the end of 2018' bullshit. And people believe that shit.

It comes down to thresh hold, when a coin is overpriced even for hype and where common sense takes over. Thats why 1K for ETh and 500 for LTC and 10K (probably 25K now) are the numbers people are focusing on.

People can talk about the 'tech' all they want but there are other coins connected to other tech that blows the blockchain tech away. Monero and Zcash probably the most obvious two. Lisk to some is the one that should be THE tech side giant but it doesnt get enough run. Which ironically makes it a top 3. If you ask people to list the top 5 'tech' currencies youre going to get LTC, ETH, Ripple, Dash and Zcash in some order. Maybe a few Moneros instead of Zcash. But what to watch out for is the hype, at least once the price has increased too high.

I remember when ETH (the one everyone touts) was vaporware, and it hasnt changed a bit. BUT its THE one the globalists and scum have tried over and over again to be the next big thing THATS why I went 'all in with i t'. Because I now the people cryptos were allegedly invented to bypass are the guys who not only control them but invented them in the first place. SO ironically its the one with the most hype the most 'experts' claiming its the best tech and all the usual red flags. I have been open an honest about it since I jumped it. I say the same thing every time its the ONLY 'long term' crypto there is because they havent gotten it to where they wanted it to be, but its getting there now. this thing has stopped and started a half dozen times but it seems to be on a flyer and everyone forgot all the problems it has had. But make no mistake once they get to where they want its a goner too.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

This might be the most CRINGE WORTHY interview I have ever seen. Every second this guy spoke you just wanted to tell him: STFU DUDE!

[video]https://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/12/18/small-cap-longfin-soars-2000-percent-after-acquiring-blockchain-company.html[/video]
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

This might be the most CRINGE WORTHY interview I have ever seen. Every second this guy spoke you just wanted to tell him: STFU DUDE!



[video]https://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/12/18/small-cap-longfin-soars-2000-percent-after-acquiring-blockchain-company.html[/video]
Oh. My. God.
J. F. C.


And people are valuing this POS at billions.
The world is officially nuts.
This is beyond tulips.
Can't short these things though, no stock available to short , and put premiums are astronomical.
Wow.
People are going to be looking back at this era and shaking their heads.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Oh. My. God.
J. F. C.


And people are valuing this POS at billions.
The world is officially nuts.
This is beyond tulips.
Can't short these things though, no stock available to short , and put premiums are astronomical.
Wow.
People are going to be looking back at this era and shaking their heads.
you have about 3 months I think.

This guy is awesome sounds like a tout trying to sell a bunch of shit. He is using all the catch phrases and then he is selling a coin that he claims is private but once he sells them even if he is 'trading' them. Its a de facto ICO. And telling them every other sentence 'you dont understand'.

This guy will be in prison at some point. Total scam.

but is definitely highlights what I said above...market cap is make believe.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Posted over an hour ago at Peeps
Bitcoin Cash is up 4% in the last hour and is the only coin that I trust right now in case corrections occur.
Click to expand...
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Last hour everything down except Bitcoin Cash.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

everything up this hour
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Posted over an hour ago at Peeps
Kind of glad that I am still waiting for my free coins from Coinbase as BCH is now almost $3k. I probably would have sold them right after the fork
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

bitcoin cash just added to coinbase
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

a billion orders in at 3099.99 everyone looking to buy. But theyre not live yet from the looks just have orders available no sales that I can see. Unless GDAX is still down or so slow its not registering.

I told you guys weeks ago to get in before they went on there. I guess thats what happened they took the market down to add them.

Seems like BTC had a complete collapse there a few minutes ago. My alarms were going off but I couldnt log in and when I did it was all over the place.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

was suppose to be jan 1, but they filled orders early before they could skyrocket more?
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

I wouldn't hire that guy, sounds like a fake cpa
Railbird, I don't know this man and am not vouching for him. Sounded like some important information. Don't want to see any of my gambling brothers have taxtrouble. I know nothing.

Here is the mans credentials per info below video that was referenced by me in earlier post.

Published on Nov 9, 2017Our guest this week is Russell Fox. Russell is a certified tax professional who handles many professional gamblers. We talk about strategies that effect people with gambling income.Show Notes[00:49] Tax evasion v.s. tax avoidance[01:43] The federal tax bill and its relevance to gamblers and non-gamblers[08:29] What is the best way to list W2G’s for a professional gambler using schedule C?[15:23] Online casinos in New Jersey require W2G’s for slot machine winnings of $1200 or more. In general, is free play taxable? Is the free room from the casino taxable? [18:10] Keeping a diary of gambling wins and losses[21:33] Can a player form a C-corp so that he can present his tax ID rather than his SSN when he hits jackpot[24:11] Playing under an assumed name and producing an identification for the real name and the form W-9[28:33] Is the U.S. the only country that taxes gambling winnings?[29:10] If you hit a $20,000 royal flush and take it in cash, is CTR filled out on top of W2G?[33:20] What should a U.K. citizen be worried about if he visits Las Vegas for a vacation and wins a significant amount of money?[37:31] The tax implications for both the investor and the players of a blackjack team[40:59] Should you pay taxes on gambling overseas?[41:51] Are capital gains on cryptocurrency taxable events?[48:29] Do you report gambling wins/losses for games that occurred on international waters?[48:47] If you have a SEP IRA and a solo 401k, is there any downside for using solo 401k just for the $18,000 elected deferral and use SEP IRA for roughly 18.5% of the net contributions?[50:15] 5 silly things that Russel heard from his clientsRussel Fox:RCFox@Claytontax.com http://www.taxabletalk.com/http://claytontax.com/nevada/Gambling With an Edge is a weekly radio show dedicated to making you a better tomorrow than you were yesterday. The hosts, Bob Dancer, and Richard Munchkin are both authors and professional gamblers. You can learn more about them at bobdancer.com and richardmunchkin.com.
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

This might be the most CRINGE WORTHY interview I have ever seen. Every second this guy spoke you just wanted to tell him: STFU DUDE!

[video]https://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/12/18/small-cap-longfin-soars-2000-percent-after-acquiring-blockchain-company.html[/video]
I posted the same thing on this exact interview from Fast Money. Definitely was cringe worthy.

If we ever needed evidence of an out of control mania, I think the first post in this thread explains it all. 1999 all over again.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

I like that guy
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

yeah I think coinbase is going ot be in even more 'trouble' with their more established guys, at least the ones NOT in on this scam. They most definitely gave some people a head start on BCH yesterday and thats why you saw what you saw. I was supposed to have 18 BCH in my account (my free ones) I got an email AFTER they opened trading and even AFTER they had close it saying they were opening up BCH. I went and looked and i finally found them, but by then it was too late. There was also no option to move BCH to Coibase, at least not for me BEFORE they opened up the order market and had an address generator. When I couldnt find my coins and I knew what was going ot happen (not to the extreme it ddid ) I moved 10 coins to Coinbase. took them over an hoour to get there, but moot since I found the o thers and the market was closed.

Point is they let most of their people know way after the fact and after it was already too late to do anything about it.

I wouldnt doubt they get sued (again) if they dont reset everything, as in every transaction that happened in the 5 minutes (they say 2) trading was live gets negated. Now if guys got their money and ran that might be difficult. But they could strong arm them or ban them or whatever. But they delayed this to avoid this, and actually this is MUCH worse than it would have been had they just let us have them on the 1st of Aug like everyone else.

Problem is we wont ever know who they let in early or if those guys get any of their trades disallowed. As crazy as that was and if it was only 2 minutes I have an idea the system was slowed enough they could have stopped every verification.

Its just a bad look on multiple levels.

But I doubt anything happens and its just another step in the process of scamming people while they can.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK!

here's another.....FTFT was a chinese fruit juice co. & is now claiming to be involved in crypto / blockchain......this is gettin crazier each day............JRJC & NXTD are up huge off announcing crypto "news "..........this is gonna end badly............be careful people !
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK!

here's another.....FTFT was a chinese fruit juice co. & is now claiming to be involved in crypto / blockchain......this is gettin crazier each day............JRJC & NXTD are up huge off announcing crypto "news "..........this is gonna end badly............be careful people !
Like Isaid its not a matter of if but when now this is how they destroy all the currencies and all the people and finally implement their one world currency.

Why do you think theyre fighting against Brexit so hard? The EURO was the closest they came to getting it and why they tried so hard for so many years to crash the US economy and dollar.

But now notice how theyre loosening the grip on fighting brexit they dont need the euro anymore they have cryptos and its a natural evolution, crash and destroy the 'independent' ones (even though I have always maintained they were govt created) and the natural evolution will be (once people accept them which they have now) to have them govt (Illuminati top globalists whatever you want to cal them) controlled.

I was hoping to be dead before that happens but more than likely it will happen when I am too old to properly be able to protect myself. But thats why they make guns and bunkers and all the other little devices sick twisted people come up with to even the odds.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

I like that guy
Did you see the stock price fell about $10 from the start of that interview until the end? And Brian Kelly, who loves crypto currencies, was giving him softball questions. CEOs are supposed to be calm and collected in interviews. He looked overwhelmed by the circumstances.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Did you see the stock price fell about $10 from the start of that interview until the end? And Brian Kelly, who loves crypto currencies, was giving him softball questions. CEOs are supposed to be calm and collected in interviews. He looked overwhelmed by the circumstances.
because there is ZERO, as in none nada non existent ECONOMICAL (sound) reason why cryptos have done what they have done the past 7 or 8 months and most notably the past 2. So he cant say anything that would make sense. At least to people who dont understand them and why they are doing what theyre doing. Which of course he cant say because he knows the end is near and that mythical time period he gave wont exist because they will more than likely be done before that limit is reached.

But the last 2 months has been the globalists and the elitist and the controllers pulling the old 'if you cant beat em join em' tactic but theirs ends with 'and destroy them from within to reach our ultimate goal.'
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK!

In sports speak, Raiders a BITCOIN originator!
LMAO he got into BTC when they were already way too overpriced I was betting at Nitrogen with them when they were under 200 a coin. About 50 posts here about it. Too bad they werent still like that so you could actually use them for what they were intended to be used for but everyone wants to be greedy and manipulate and control the world so they became the vehicle to do it.
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK!

GENE.........exploded higher , just before the close, on insane volume..............very strange................on some kind of crypto news..........very risky, but may soar higher..........bish
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Did you see the stock price fell about $10 from the start of that interview until the end? And Brian Kelly, who loves crypto currencies, was giving him softball questions. CEOs are supposed to be calm and collected in interviews. He looked overwhelmed by the circumstances.
BINGO! This guy was lobbed Batting Practice pitches that are normally hit out of the park - completely. Yet he kept fouling off pitches or missing. Anyone who gives this clown a DIME is just asking to lose everything
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK!

CRAP........looks like bitcoin mania is fizzling out for now........bitcoin down like 30% @ $12,950 , THIS WEEK !.............they were opening 50k acct's a day on Coinbase, so many, the site crashed.........perhaps 19k was the blow off top...........i think alot of fish are trapped.....if bitcoin pops up to 17k, all the fishy's will sell to get there money back, then look out below......merry christmas EOGers ! bish
 
Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!

This might be the most CRINGE WORTHY interview I have ever seen. Every second this guy spoke you just wanted to tell him: STFU DUDE!

[video]https://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/12/18/small-cap-longfin-soars-2000-percent-after-acquiring-blockchain-company.html[/video]
You never want to put all your savings on one thing. U want to mix your bitcoin with stocks and bonds and maybe a precious metal.
 
