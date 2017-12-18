BEANTOWNJIM said: MAINES WATERFRONT :LMAOTHE WATER IS SO COLD YOU CANT EVEN PUT YOUR FEET IN IT



VERMONT IS REALLY NICE I LOVED KILLINGTON SMALL TOWNS AND NICE MOUNTAIN VIEWS



WHAT GOID IS HAVING WATER IN MAINE ITS SO COLD YOU CANT SWIM.IF YOU WANT WARM WATER IN THE SUMMERTIME GO TO CAPE COD NOT MAINE Click to expand...

FairWarning said: If the market is going to crash, you shouldn’t have a dime in it. Click to expand...

Re: WAKE UP PEOPLE........FORGET SPORTS BETTING FOR NOW....YOU TOO JK !!!water is warmer in Maine than it is California, in the summer anyway. Water was in the 70s in the harbor all summer this past year and it was a shitty summer to boot. cape cod is full of fags so who wants to go swimming there?There is still a little time and a little wiggle room. I am ejecting out of most of my shit. I went a little nuts yesterday and got stuck with a bunch last night but its still a free roll even with all those coins I have I am upside down on. I hate to use a loser excuse like that but its true. I can eject out of everything and still be ahead overall right now.So it comes down to greed. I have probably talked too much about the ETH hoard I have but I am basically gambling 216K (the increase in what I can get now as to what I want for a sell price) and I am not sure its worth it. I am more than confident I will see the price I want before any major crash happens, and some logistical issues come into play also.its what gamblers do...risk management. But greed is a powerful thing, and so is ego. Selling before I want to and before I know I should and watching the price hit my target and more is a bad bad thing. The massive profits are a nonfactor (gamblers know this too) because no matter how much you made you could have made more. And thats exactly how theyre going to bury people.they know the thresh hold numbers and they know who has what and where. And when the have the right count its going to be a disaster. the 40-50% drops are there on purpose, they do them so people can say 'well thats normal' but the thing is when its on there will be back to back to back 40 and 50% drops. And more than likely theyre going to catch a lot of 'bargain shoppers' on the way down as well.Thats why I am doing what I am doing right now because after the first of Jan I am done. Well other than BCH which may last a few days. And ETH if it doesnt get to my target number before then. Which if it does then I am convinced the crash will happen sooner rather than later. And if LTC hits 500 then its a sure thing. Those are the milestones they need. They have already got 10K BTC, and if people want to think 20K is the new benchmark thats been close enough. These are all psychological things and targets people will get in as long as they havent been reached and worse (the whole 'bargain hunting thing' they will buy in once the price gets there and drops well below it. Because they have always rebounded and gone to new highs after those rebounds.But you have a perfect storm now. "mainstream'' 'business' shows and channels are openly promoting them and talking about them (something they wouldnt have done even a month ago). I mean they were calling it the biggest bubble in history. But now because a few globalist scumbags and banks (who have held coins for years if not invented them to be the scam they are) are claiming they are 'legit' and ramping up interest from every mom and pop wannabe investor out there. Yeah buying into something when its at all time highs is always a sound financial decision. BUT thats the beauty, they have reinvented the all time highs on these things over the past couple months. So the sky is the limit right now. And its 'even though they have seen exponential growth there is still more room to grow and you dont want to miss out because BTC could be 100K by the end of 2018' bullshit. And people believe that shit.It comes down to thresh hold, when a coin is overpriced even for hype and where common sense takes over. Thats why 1K for ETh and 500 for LTC and 10K (probably 25K now) are the numbers people are focusing on.People can talk about the 'tech' all they want but there are other coins connected to other tech that blows the blockchain tech away. Monero and Zcash probably the most obvious two. Lisk to some is the one that should be THE tech side giant but it doesnt get enough run. Which ironically makes it a top 3. If you ask people to list the top 5 'tech' currencies youre going to get LTC, ETH, Ripple, Dash and Zcash in some order. Maybe a few Moneros instead of Zcash. But what to watch out for is the hype, at least once the price has increased too high.I remember when ETH (the one everyone touts) was vaporware, and it hasnt changed a bit. BUT its THE one the globalists and scum have tried over and over again to be the next big thing THATS why I went 'all in with i t'. Because I now the people cryptos were allegedly invented to bypass are the guys who not only control them but invented them in the first place. SO ironically its the one with the most hype the most 'experts' claiming its the best tech and all the usual red flags. I have been open an honest about it since I jumped it. I say the same thing every time its the ONLY 'long term' crypto there is because they havent gotten it to where they wanted it to be, but its getting there now. this thing has stopped and started a half dozen times but it seems to be on a flyer and everyone forgot all the problems it has had. But make no mistake once they get to where they want its a goner too.