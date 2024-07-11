Wander Franco the rapist

Not shocking at all, living in poverty will make people do things they normally wouldn'tWhat is shocking is that the girl’s mother accepted gifts and cash to give her consent to the arrangement
He always got on base and was very clutch, forgot about that guyLuis Polonia had the same problem with the Halos. I vaguely remember he also had some legal issues.
What is shocking is that the girl’s mother accepted gifts and cash to give her consent to the arrangement…Franco felt entitled….still blame Franco for his horrific judgement…
If you want another example of this google Mel Hall, except in that instance it wasn't for the money, the family of a 15 year old girl allowed him to date their daughter and even move in with them, crazy story
How much money was he giving this mother? real money or real dominican money?
I dont know what to think - perhaps this girl was already screwing 1/2 the town for free so mom decided to make the best of it?
That's not too bad i guess, not much of a mother however.The authorities found 68,500 American dollars in her home and another 14,000 bucks in pesos…the mother was also getting 1700 a month in dollars…she also received a brand new car…
That amount of money is probably like hitting the lottoThat's not too bad i guess, not much of a mother however.