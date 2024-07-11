Wander Franco the rapist

Wade

EOG Master
unbelievable these guys throw their life away for a 14 year old girl. he had an 11 year $182M contract that is gone, mlb career is over. good luck in a demonican republic prison where they'll use him like a 14 year old girl.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
What is shocking is that the girl’s mother accepted gifts and cash to give her consent to the arrangement…Franco felt entitled….still blame Franco for his horrific judgement…
 
kane

EOG master
If you want another example of this google Mel Hall, except in that instance it wasn't for the money, the family of a 15 year old girl allowed him to date their daughter and even move in with them, crazy story
 
Dell Dude

EOG Master
kane said:
If you want another example of this google Mel Hall, except in that instance it wasn't for the money, the family of a 15 year old girl allowed him to date their daughter and even move in with them, crazy story
Trump connection. Hall and his underage toy had dinner with Trump at Trump Tower.
 
Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
More people that would pay a membership to an epstein island type than we would like to believe

Franco
You can't find an 18 yr old who looks 14 if that's your thing.

Dude
 
mr merlin

EOG Master
How much money was he giving this mother? real money or real dominican money?

I dont know what to think - perhaps this girl was already screwing 1/2 the town for free so mom decided to make the best of it?
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
How much money was he giving this mother? real money or real dominican money?

I dont know what to think - perhaps this girl was already screwing 1/2 the town for free so mom decided to make the best of it?
The authorities found 68,500 American dollars in her home and another 14,000 bucks in pesos…the mother was also getting 1700 a month in dollars…she also received a brand new car…
 
