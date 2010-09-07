Want to feel old? Current age of some top sportscasters

I posted this last week at another site. Noticed a lot of the same guys have been calling the games for years now, many of them since I was a kid. So I decided out of curiosity to look these up.
1- Lou Holtz is 73 years old
2. Brent Musburger is 71
3. John Madden is 74
4. Pat Summeral is 80
5. Keith Jackson is 81
6. Dick Vitale is 71
7. Vin Scully is 82
8. Dick Enberg is 75
Not sure why these guys don't retire, espeically at their age but in a way I am happy they are all still around.
