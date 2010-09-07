Want to feel old? Current age of some top sportscasters

I posted this last week at another site. Noticed a lot of the same guys have been calling the games for years now, many of them since I was a kid. So I decided out of curiosity to look these up.

1- Lou Holtz is 73 years old

2. Brent Musburger is 71

3. John Madden is 74

4. Pat Summeral is 80

5. Keith Jackson is 81

6. Dick Vitale is 71

7. Vin Scully is 82

8. Dick Enberg is 75

Not sure why these guys don't retire, espeically at their age but in a way I am happy they are all still around.
 
Has to be one of the safest jobs in America, where do I signup?
 
shows the stress level in that business is nil
 
Love the whole list....since I am older than most of you, I can remember all of them as a kid growing up outside Philly...especially Pat Summerall....

He was paired with Tom Brookshire and did the Eagle's games...he had a bout with alcoholism and had to step down years ago and now is in recovery....

They all had the same in common; they loved their jobs....
 
I remember Keith Jackson 50 years ago when he was the sports director for KOMO-TV in Seattle.

He was always one of my favorites even in his later years because of his delivery and depth of knowledge.
 
Got a chance to listen to Dick Enberg do the Pdres games this past summer while living in SD for a while. Was odd hearing him do baseball but still good to hear.
 
Scully is the gold standard.
 
Was surprised to find out Jon Miller is only 58. I would have thought he was a lot older then that. Same age as Bob Costas also.
 
3-5 ARE retired

Lou is in the studio and while Saturdays are a LONG day - being in studio is easier than at a game
Brent still has to work so he can continute gambling. Was there ANY DOUBT Brent was on Boise Monday vs Tech and also had OVER as well
Vitale has cut back on his duties because of health related problems
Vin Scully is a NATIONAL TREASURE! Been doing this for 60+ years HOWEVER NEXT SEASON WILL BE HIS LAST! No secret there. He also has cut back doing Home Games and ONLY doing Road Games for the other 4 NL West teams and any Interleague games involving the Mariners and A's. He doesn't go EAST of Denver for fear of being another Don Drysdale - who died in his hotel room in Montreal. Vin doesn't want that happening to him
Dick Enberg only started doing Fathers' games this season - before that he only did the NCAAs and some tennis. I can pick up the Fathers' Radio Station but not TV so I don't get to hear him - bummer. I grew up listening to him doing UCLA games
 
Love the whole list....since I am older than most of you, I can remember all of them as a kid growing up outside Philly...especially Pat Summerall....

He was paired with Tom Brookshire and did the Eagle's games...he had a bout with alcoholism and had to step down years ago and now is in recovery....

They all had the same in common; they loved their jobs....
PAt was a tennis player too. We get a Xmas card from him every year. He is like 10 yrs sober now.
 
Dick Enberg can be seen betting horses in Del Mar and Tijuana before it became too dangerous. Down to earth guy and an avid tennis player at LaJolla Beach and Tennis club.

Keith Jackson Wazzu alum. His wife came from big time old money. Granddaddy of them all is not the same without Keith. Keith is the "NAtional treasure". Scully talks too much about nothing.
 
3 thru 8 are gone
 
