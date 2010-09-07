Want to feel old? Current age of some top sportscasters

Iceman said: I posted this last week at another site. Noticed a lot of the same guys have been calling the games for years now, many of them since I was a kid. So I decided out of curiosity to look these up.



1- Lou Holtz is 73 years old

2. Brent Musburger is 71

3. John Madden is 74

4. Pat Summeral is 80

5. Keith Jackson is 81

6. Dick Vitale is 71

7. Vin Scully is 82

8. Dick Enberg is 75



Not sure why these guys don't retire, espeically at their age but in a way I am happy they are all still around. Click to expand...

Re: Want to feel old? Current age of some top sportscasters3-5 ARE retiredLou is in the studio and while Saturdays are a LONG day - being in studio is easier than at a gameBrent still has to work so he can continute gambling. Was there ANY DOUBT Brent was on Boise Monday vs Tech and also had OVER as wellVitale has cut back on his duties because of health related problemsVin Scully is a NATIONAL TREASURE! Been doing this for 60+ years HOWEVER NEXT SEASON WILL BE HIS LAST! No secret there. He also has cut back doing Home Games and ONLY doing Road Games for the other 4 NL West teams and any Interleague games involving the Mariners and A's. He doesn't go EAST of Denver for fear of being another Don Drysdale - who died in his hotel room in Montreal. Vin doesn't want that happening to himDick Enberg only started doing Fathers' games this season - before that he only did the NCAAs and some tennis. I can pick up the Fathers' Radio Station but not TV so I don't get to hear him - bummer. I grew up listening to him doing UCLA games