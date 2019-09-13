Washington State

Such poor tackling and fundamentals for WSU vs Houston. They hit the guys high, and like 4 or 5 needed to tackle players. You can't correct stuff like that overnight but I agree with Railbird, Alabama and maybe Clemson can be beaten and 225/1 is solid. But always passing on 3rd Down and 1 makes me nuts. In any level of Football. I say Run or sneak or do something to move ball FORWARD. Then, if HAVE TO GO ON 4th, you can still run. Fuckers throwing 17-yard passes down the middle when they need 1. If you are addicted to Passing and dumb like Leach, at least pass it short (2-5 yards) or throw behind line of scrimmage and get the 1 yard. They are fun to watch. I hate that all these players at WR wear gloves. No way it's easier to catch, even with the little holes. Oil and dirt and your own hands are the best thing on the leather of a football. Screw it if they get beat up blocking. Man up, it's Football. Too many skips off gloves, and also in NFL. Biletnikoff and Otis Taylor dropped nothing.