Washington State

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#2
#2
too many fake sharp donkeys on them this week. If you looked at which way any wazzu game steamed the last 5 years, and went the opposite way, you would be 50-0
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#12
#12
Referencing Rail’s thread about colleges and not coaches, Leach would be dumb to leave WS. It’s a great place to succeed as a smaller program in a major conference, and the expectations are not like USC. I can’t see him going to a Texas, recruiting 4-5 star players, and making them productive.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#13
#13
FairWarning said:
Referencing Rail’s thread about colleges and not coaches, Leach would be dumb to leave WS. It’s a great place to succeed as a smaller program in a major conference, and the expectations are not like USC. I can’t see him going to a Texas, recruiting 4-5 star players, and making them productive.
Click to expand...
Right on point. Systems like this work best with no name recruiting. Tech and WSU are very similar, total shit hole towns no kid really wants to go to but they offer a chance to play Power 5 football and get on TV. WSU has always been last few slots in recruiting in the conference but team has been decent. Only thing is NFL sees through the system and rarely gets excited about WSU players. Mahomes was one of the few Air Raid players that scouts saw had a pro future and that was purely on skill set. WSU has had lots of big number QBs and WRs since Leach got there and Minshew is only one who ever got a real shot at the pros
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#14
#14
WildBill said:
Right on point. Systems like this work best with no name recruiting. Tech and WSU are very similar, total shit hole towns no kid really wants to go to but they offer a chance to play Power 5 football and get on TV. WSU has always been last few slots in recruiting in the conference but team has been decent. Only thing is NFL sees through the system and rarely gets excited about WSU players. Mahomes was one of the few Air Raid players that scouts saw had a pro future and that was purely on skill set. WSU has had lots of big number QBs and WRs since Leach got there and Minshew is only one who ever got a real shot at the pros
Click to expand...
and mahomes and kyler murray
 
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Addicted
#16
#16
Such poor tackling and fundamentals for WSU vs Houston. They hit the guys high, and like 4 or 5 needed to tackle players. You can't correct stuff like that overnight but I agree with Railbird, Alabama and maybe Clemson can be beaten and 225/1 is solid. But always passing on 3rd Down and 1 makes me nuts. In any level of Football. I say Run or sneak or do something to move ball FORWARD. Then, if HAVE TO GO ON 4th, you can still run. Fuckers throwing 17-yard passes down the middle when they need 1. If you are addicted to Passing and dumb like Leach, at least pass it short (2-5 yards) or throw behind line of scrimmage and get the 1 yard. They are fun to watch. I hate that all these players at WR wear gloves. No way it's easier to catch, even with the little holes. Oil and dirt and your own hands are the best thing on the leather of a football. Screw it if they get beat up blocking. Man up, it's Football. Too many skips off gloves, and also in NFL. Biletnikoff and Otis Taylor dropped nothing.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#17
#17
railbird said:
and baker mayfield
Click to expand...
Real stretch to call OU an air raid offense. Riley said so himself he was adjusting from a full air raid to a more balanced offense that takes advantage of the quality of OL and RB talent they get. Murray is a questionable air raid fit and if he was running it he would have stepped right in and done well with the Cardinals. OU really runs more of a modified spread than an air raid and it's because they get good athletes that don't go to WSU.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#23
#23
WSU is still 27th in the coaches poll. Did half the voters put in their votes at half time of the game? There is no way in hell that's anything close to the 27th best team in the NCAA.
 
K

kane

EOG master
#29
#29
Leach plays fake football, fruity tooty throw the ball 60 times a game no defense soft as butter fake football, he's about the 6th best coach in that conference
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#30
#30
Leech threw his entire team under the bus in his post game interview.....I think they have a bye next week....could be a good bet in two weeks....we will see....
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#40
#40
Wash St now ranked number 46 after getting their ass handed to them....dream matchup for Railbird next week....California Bears vs Wash St.....wonder who Rail will be on....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top