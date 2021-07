Play Up started in Colorado a little while ago and their lines are a joke. Great signup bonus, put in $100 and get $500 but then have to do a rollover offshore style. They get you with insanely bad numbers. Just an example is below, but I saw worse before Game 4, they had Tampa -180/+125. What kind of mafia-like vig is that? Anyways I heard they are going into NJ real soon, so watch out for their nonsense to spread.