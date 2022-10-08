WE ARE A SAD COUNTRY - WE ARE A SAD WORLD!

W

WILLROBINSON

EOG Member
WE ARE A SAD COUNTRY - WE ARE A SAD WORLD!
I just spent an hour reading the opinions here in Politics and Government. What a depressing read! When I grew up, people were divided about ways to make our country( The USA bytheway) better. But now, let me say, Nobody is trying to make our country come together and improve our country and vicariously, our world. Both sides are so busy trying to blame the other side for what’s wrong, that Nobody cares if the other side has a good idea or not. Hell, one side or the other could have an idea for world peace and harmony and utopia and the other side would say, “THAT IDEA BLOWS!” , or we had that idea first and now, You SUCK ! Does ANYBODY care anymore about helping each other? I, for one am going go out and wave and smile at the people holding signs for the their side and their leader tomorrow and ask them, “How are you?” and try to find something to agree on with them. I think, if all of us could do one simple act of kindness, maybe we could have a better country. I am willing to try - are you? Think about it and get back to me - but do me one favor please - if you do write a comment here - can you try to be nice - PLEASE! GoodNight and Thank You!
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
WILLROBINSON said:
WE ARE A SAD COUNTRY - WE ARE A SAD WORLD!
I just spent an hour reading the opinions here in Politics and Government. What a depressing read! When I grew up, people were divided about ways to make our country( The USA bytheway) better. But now, let me say, Nobody is trying to make our country come together and improve our country and vicariously, our world. Both sides are so busy trying to blame the other side for what’s wrong, that Nobody cares if the other side has a good idea or not. Hell, one side or the other could have an idea for world peace and harmony and utopia and the other side would say, “THAT IDEA BLOWS!” , or we had that idea first and now, You SUCK ! Does ANYBODY care anymore about helping each other? I, for one am going go out and wave and smile at the people holding signs for the their side and their leader tomorrow and ask them, “How are you?” and try to find something to agree on with them. I think, if all of us could do one simple act of kindness, maybe we could have a better country. I am willing to try - are you? Think about it and get back to me - but do me one favor please - if you do write a comment here - can you try to be nice - PLEASE! GoodNight and Thank You!
Click to expand...
The only solution is to exterminate the democratic party, coexistence is not possible. A cabal of evil has taken over our govt, peace with that is impossible.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
mr merlin said:
The only solution is to exterminate the democratic party, coexistence is not possible. A cabal of evil has taken over our govt, peace with that is impossible.
Click to expand...


Simple.

They're Fighting Against Freedoms.

Trying To Implement Communism.

Any Half Competent Individual On Here Understand What George Washington Fought For ?

And Won The Fight For ?

FREEDOM !

That's What They're Trying To Take Away.

America Needs To Pull Their Cranium, Out If Their Ass Hole.

And Wake The Hell Up.

Why Would Any Of These Political Races Be Even CLOSE.

Wake Up.

Vote Against Democrats.

And Communism Will Be Crushed.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
WILLROBINSON said:
And there it is, I guess to ask for niceness and cooperation is futile - we are truly fukked! Have A Nice Day!
Click to expand...
Advocating for reason and dialog with evil is unacceptable, there can be no cooperation, none, ever, the only solution is the complete eradication of liberalism.

These are not simple political differences, modern liberalism is a mental illness.

You seem very naive.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
The only solution is to exterminate the democratic party, coexistence is not possible. A cabal of evil has taken over our govt, peace with that is impossible.
Click to expand...




did you say the same thing in 2008-2009 or did you forget?


the dems fixed the country.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
There was little chance of unity in the country anyway, but what small chance there was became destroyed when the orange piece of shit became president, that ended any hope of unity, now you can fucking forget it, thanks to the orange piece of shit the country is as divided as ever, and I don't see it changing anytime soon
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
kane said:
There was little chance of unity in the country anyway, but what small chance there was became destroyed when the orange piece of shit became president, that ended any hope of unity, now you can fucking forget it, thanks to the orange piece of shit the country is as divided as ever, and I don't see it changing anytime soon
Click to expand...


Your Tin Foiled Hat Leader Can't Unite.

He's A Demented Anti-American Weakling.

Americans Want A President, Who's Going To Do Things For Americans.

Not Do Things For Some Scum Of The Earth, Free Loading, ILLEGAL Rat Infested Punks.

Biden's Head Is Full Of Cobwebs.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
pro analyser said:
www.huffpost.com

Arizona GOP Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating In Truck Near Preschool

Maricopa County officials say it's too late to remove Randy Kaufman from the ballot in the race for a college district board.
www.huffpost.com www.huffpost.com
Click to expand...

That Should Have A Major Affect On Elections Nationwide, Where Democrats Win In A Total Blowout.

People Aren't Concerned With Run Away Inflation, Rising Gas Prices, Rising Grocery Prices, Illegal Immigration, Unsecured Borders, 87 Thousand More IRS Agents, Zero Additional Border Patrol Agents, Educating Kids In School, On How To Turn Queer, ETC. ETC.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
The media no longer controls the narrative and cannot move public opinion to any significant degree.

Aint it great?
 
OMNISCIENT NEWT

OMNISCIENT NEWT

2
lol. dude posts MSNBC vid, the crown jewel of laughable horseshit, and complains about people ignoring facts.

and then you get this beauty:

mr merlin said:
The media no longer controls the narrative and cannot move public opinion to any significant degree.
Click to expand...

you get 100% of your biased narrative by cherrypicking twitter, which cherrypicks off laughable leftist news sources.

"the media no longer controls the narrative" lol

which non-media (and non-media dependent) source is controlling the narrative, then?
 
OMNISCIENT NEWT

OMNISCIENT NEWT

2
as to WILLROBINSON's post....

i spent my entire life bombarded by the idea that we are all equal, and that discrimination/bias/prejudice is wrong by definition. i learned that lesson and wholeheartedly believe it at my core.

so i don't give two fucks if millennials or the alt-left want to bring that practice back to achieve their social ends. i see people who practice that shit as the enemy, whether they be skinhead white supremacists (whom i've almost never encountered) or nutbag leftists (who are fucking everywhere).

in either case, if they are for discrimination/bias/prejudice, i'm not gonna hug 'em. they can suck a dick, and i'll oppose them in any way i can.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
OMNISCIENT NEWT said:
lol. dude posts MSNBC vid, the crown jewel of laughable horseshit, and complains about people ignoring facts.

and then you get this beauty:



you get 100% of your biased narrative by cherrypicking twitter, which cherrypicks off laughable leftist news sources.

"the media no longer controls the narrative" lol

which non-media (and non-media dependent) source is controlling the narrative, then?
Click to expand...
Did you watch the focus group? - every single "average person" knew more than the moderator did, knew the details of Jan 6th better - where did they get that info? not from the mainstream media, that's for sure.

No one controls the narrative anymore, that is what's so great. The days when walter cronkite could shift opinion of the vietnam war, when the nightly news or 60 min could move public opinion are long gone. The final tipping point was when the Trump grab em by the pussy tape came out and it failed miserably. That was 6 yrs ago - the media has far less influence now than then.

Alex jones, joe rogan,tucker carlson, etc, have far more influence than the entire washington/NY media cabal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top