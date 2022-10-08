WE ARE A SAD COUNTRY - WE ARE A SAD WORLD!

I just spent an hour reading the opinions here in Politics and Government. What a depressing read! When I grew up, people were divided about ways to make our country( The USA bytheway) better. But now, let me say, Nobody is trying to make our country come together and improve our country and vicariously, our world. Both sides are so busy trying to blame the other side for what’s wrong, that Nobody cares if the other side has a good idea or not. Hell, one side or the other could have an idea for world peace and harmony and utopia and the other side would say, “THAT IDEA BLOWS!” , or we had that idea first and now, You SUCK ! Does ANYBODY care anymore about helping each other? I, for one am going go out and wave and smile at the people holding signs for the their side and their leader tomorrow and ask them, “How are you?” and try to find something to agree on with them. I think, if all of us could do one simple act of kindness, maybe we could have a better country. I am willing to try - are you? Think about it and get back to me - but do me one favor please - if you do write a comment here - can you try to be nice - PLEASE! GoodNight and Thank You!