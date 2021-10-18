We just added my third favorite player in the league

LMAO. I was going to make a similar joke about the GS Nerds Game line.Amazingly, no movement in the futures market.
The Lakers went 0-6 in the NBA preseason.
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, "It's hard to get 15-year veterans to be completely serious about the preseason.
The Warriors went 5-0 this preseason.
Current numbers at CRIS for Tuesday night's game at Staples Center: LAL -3.5 over Golden State with a total of 228.
They don't play the same amount of games? I guess one would have to pay attention to know that
It's a 13-day NBA preseason.
Teams are allowed to play as few as four games and as many as six.
As crazy Dell Dude would write, that's fewer, I say, FEWER.
Oh no, that nutty guy is having an effect on me.
Lakers Under 53.5 is easy money
The "Over-the-Hill Gang," I like it.
Lakers Under 53.5 is easy money