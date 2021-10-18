We just added my third favorite player in the league

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
The 2021-22 NBA season tips off tomorrow night.

Closing day is Sunday, April 10, 2022.

That's a span of 175 days or nearly six months.

#NBAGrind
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Heim said:
Amazingly, no movement in the futures market. 🤔😅
Click to expand...
LMAO. I was going to make a similar joke about the GS Nerds Game line.

He may not be there in 2 months but a Butterfly doesn't last long either, does that not mean we shouldn't enjoy it's beauty?
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
The Lakers went 0-6 in the NBA preseason.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, "It's hard to get 15-year veterans to be completely serious about the preseason.

The Warriors went 5-0 this preseason.

Current numbers at CRIS for Tuesday night's game at Staples Center: LAL -3.5 over Golden State with a total of 228.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
The Lakers went 0-6 in the NBA preseason.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, "It's hard to get 15-year veterans to be completely serious about the preseason.

The Warriors went 5-0 this preseason.

Current numbers at CRIS for Tuesday night's game at Staples Center: LAL -3.5 over Golden State with a total of 228.
Click to expand...

They don't play the same amount of games? I guess one would have to pay attention to know that :)
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
It's a 13-day NBA preseason.

Teams are allowed to play as few as four games and as many as six.

As crazy Dell Dude would write, that's fewer, I say, FEWER.

Oh no, that nutty guy is having an effect on me.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
John Kelly said:
The Lakers went 0-6 in the NBA preseason.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, "It's hard to get 15-year veterans to be completely serious about the preseason.

The Warriors went 5-0 this preseason.

Current numbers at CRIS for Tuesday night's game at Staples Center: LAL -3.5 over Golden State with a total of 228.
Click to expand...
It’s hard to get veterans to take the regular season serious also.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
It's a 13-day NBA preseason.

Teams are allowed to play as few as four games and as many as six.

As crazy Dell Dude would write, that's fewer, I say, FEWER.

Oh no, that nutty guy is having an effect on me.
Click to expand...

He ain't heavy, he's my MAGA Brother!
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
i know some rather big players that are betting against the lake show, they can't wait for the over the hill gang to start playing.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
A fan shouted to him during warm ups of a preseason game COME BACK TO THE LAKERS...

Bradley responded with "Nah, Im good"

Then gets picked up by LA. This should be interesting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top