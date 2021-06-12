G7: Leaders to unveil global anti-pandemic action plan They will pledge all their resources to ensure a global pandemic like Covid-19 is never repeated.

"Before the talks, Mr Johnson said: "In the last year the world has developed several effective coronavirus vaccines, licensed and manufactured them at pace and is now getting them into the arms of the people who need them."But to truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around."