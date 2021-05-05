WEDNESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 1-0)

Atlanta/Washington over 4.5 -115:

The Bravos (13-16) ended a 4 game losing streak in Washington (12-13) last night with a 6-1 victory thanks to 7 strong innings by Huascar Ynoa, who allowed only one run on 4 hits walking 2 and striking out 4 improving to 3-1.. However, that was not the real story has he also crushed a grand slam on a full count off of Tanner Rainey in the top of the 6th to break open a 2-0 game. Ronald Acuna also crushed a solo shot, his 10th, while Dansby Swanson went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Kyle Schwarber provided the only Nationals offense with an RBI groundout, Joe Ross fell to 2-2 despite allowing only 2 runs on 5 hits walking 2 and striking out 3.Atlanta has batted just .237 despite 42 HR in 29 games trailing only Cincinnati in HR and Arizona in total runs.The Nationals had won 4 straight before falling back under .500. In game 2 this evening it'll be Max Fried (0-1 11.45) against Erick Fedde (2-2 4.43).





Fedde is coming off his best start of the season in an 8-2 win over Toronto going 6 strong allowing a run on 2 hits walking 3 and striking out 7. The Braves are batting just .237 overall but are averaging 4.7 runs per contest and led by Acuna (.337 10 21) who has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games. The 23 year old outfielder is second in the NL batting and leading the league in HR. Austin Riley (.315 3 7) has played a widely ranged hot corner and is hitting .482 over his last 7 games including a 4 hit game against Toronto. Ozzie Albies (.233 5 14) and brings in a 7 game hitting streak (.393). Freddie Freeman (.208 7 18) is off to a slow start despite second on the club in power and production. The 31 year old 10 year vet is hitting just .048 over his last 7 games hoping to end his slumping ways.



Fried is making his 4th start of the season, and is not enjoying similar early success as such in 2019-20. He'll be pitching on normal rest despite a hamstring injury. The third year southpaw has experienced some mechanical and control issues early allowing 14 ER on 15 H in just 11 IP despite 14 strikeouts against 5 walks, It has been a subpar start for the Nats bats early as Washington is scoring only 3.5 runs per contest with just a .250 overall BA and 23 HR in 25 games. Trea Turner leads the Nationals (.320 6 10) in all eligible power and production categories, hitting .423 over the last week. Ryan Zimmerman (.319 4 10) is hitting .333 over his last 6 but the injury bug has certainly bit this Washington squad early. Starlin Castro (.253 1 13) is tops on the team in RBI but is mired in a 6/30 slump (.200). Juan Soto (.294 2 8) has been activated off the 10 day DL with a shoulder injury, but made just one plate appearance yesterday. Schwarber (.188 2 6) is also up to a rough start in his first year in DC since being let go by Chicago batting just .185 over his last 8 contest.



We get a fairly expensive price this evening, and while it's expected more production will continue by the hotlanta bats, Fried hopes to return with a quality start after looking subpar over his opening 3 outings of the season, Fedde will also look to build off his previous start, but given the Braves have not missed much of a beat with all the damage Acuna nd company as done, we feel confident that this one should get there at a hopefully early time at the plate where the Nats may have to play from behind given their slower start on offense. Humid conditions will be favorable after a warm day in Washington today, but if it comes down to both bullpens looking to preserve late, we expect this one to fly over with plenty of defense left to spare after it's academics. Best of luck however you play!