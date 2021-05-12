WEDNESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 2-0)

Toronto/Atlanta over 4 -110:

The Blue Jays (18-16) look to take control of this 3 game series against Atlanta (17-18) at Truist Park after taking the opener 5-3 last night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who collected 3 hits in 5 plate appearances, drove in 3 runs while launching his 8th HR of the season, a 2 run shot complementing his 26th RBI. Teoscar Hernandez went 3 for 4 while driving in a run, and Marcus Siemien 2 for 5 scoring 2 runs. Bryse Wilson went 6 strong yielding just 2 runs on 6 hits striking out 5 in a no-decision. AJ Minter (1-1) took the loss in the decisive 8th inning unable to record an out. Ronald Acuna (11) and Marcell Ozuna (5) each hit solo HR for Atlanta, and Ozzie Albies drove in a run with a single in the losing effort. Robbie Ray allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings, but Trent Thornton pitched a scoreless 7th for his first win, while Jordan Romano earned his first save shutting down the Bravos in the 9th.



Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2 3.31) takes the ball for the Jays this evening looking for his first win since April 13th. He suffered a glute strain but missed only one start. The 34 year old 9th year vet will face a Braves lineup hitting just .230 overall averaging 4.6 runs and leading the majors with 51 HR overall. Acuna (.311 11 23) leads the majors in long balls and is 5th in the NL in RBI despite batting just .231 over his last 8 games. Austin Riley (.288 3 8) has a 3 game hitting streak (.400) after going through an 0 for 20 slump. Albies (.230 5 16) is third on the team in RBI's and had back to back triples in his 2 previous games. Freddie Freeman (.220 9 21) is 5 for 10 (.500) over his last 3 games and seems to be overcoming a slow start. Ozuna (.203 5 21) is tied with Freeman in RBI and broke a 3 for 16 with his solo HR last night.



Max Fried (1-1 8.44) counters on the hill for the Braves. After going 7-0 last season, the 27 year old southpaw came back strong after back to back supbar outings. Against Washington Fried surrendered just 1 run on 4 hits, walking one and striking out 6 in a 5-3 win. Before that though he was tagged for 12 runs on 7 hits in just 6 innings against Miami and Washington again, splitting wins and losses. He faces a Toronto lineup batting just .241 overall averaging 4.9 runs per contest and atop the AL with 49 HR. There is plenty of balance in this lineup showcasing 3 Jays, Guerrero (.322 8 26) , who leads the team in batting, Semien (.267 8 19), and Bo Bichette (.264 8 20), all with 8 HR. Randal Grichuk (.286 6 28) is the leader in RBI despite mired in a 2 for 16 slump (.125). Semien and Bichette are also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 6 each. Hernandez is hitting .278 with 14 RBI in onky 18 game played.



We get a fair price this evening as Ryu looks to build upon his return. Fried after a rough start hopefully will look to build upon his last win as well, but the road to efficiency might be marred by two potent lineups battling each other for a second straight night. It has been rather cool in the hotlanta area with clear conditions tonight and temperatures around 55 by game time. Fried has been a lot rustier than his undefeated success last season, and Ryu could need some help from his offense to take the second of 3 in this series. We look to keep the undefeated ways going this evening. Best of luck however you play!