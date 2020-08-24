Week 1 NFL, Picks, fades, thoughts

These threads were fun last year, so hopefully they'll be good again. NO POLITICAL TALK, PERIOD.

My biggest thought is how the lack of a preseason will effect teams in the first week/month. The first, and obvious thought is that high-scoring teams who rely on the passing game will be effected the most, as will teams starting a new quarterback. Reason being that a passing game is all about timing between quarterbacks and receivers, and you just can't duplicate that in practice. Will that be factory in the line already? Hard to say, but i have to think that th usual group of donaters, jamming money through on favorite and over won't be going anywhere.

I made a small early bet on the under in the Cowboys-Rams, but the number is long gone. My basic strategy is going to be to look to bet unders (shockingly) in high total games, and to fade teams with new quarterbacks when they're favored.

So, the leans look like:

468 Jacksonville +7

472 Cincy +3.5



453 Miami is interesting, but I think the line will rise.



464 R******* +6.5 is probably my favorite lean. The word on social media is that the R******* are very excited about the season, and they're convinced they're one of the most improved teams in the league. Philly seems to have regressed heavily since their Super Bowl win. It'll be interesting to see which way line moves. I would be comfortable following the steam or fading it.



Totals leans, are under 55 on the Texans-Chefs, and under 49.5 On Saints-Buccs. Might pull the trigger on Cleveland if the line goes high enough.



Other than that, not a very exciting card. Saints-Buccs is the only game that looks really exciting, and probably the only game I'll watch from start to finish.