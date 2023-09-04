Week 1 NFL Picks, Leans, Thoughts, and Ideas

I used to love making these threads until the forum turned into a Trollfest.

I probably study sports and sports betting about 1/10th as I used to. When i do bet, i have access to several books with very soft lines, so essentially, they decide who I'm going to bet. My gambling activity consists mostly of blackjack, video poker, and exploiting soft casino promotions. When I'm not doing that, I'm sipping coffee and playing with my dog.



Opening night:

I bet Detroit +7 a few weeks ago because I don't think the line is coming back. This seems like a square dog since I've heard more than one idiot in town say how much they love this bet. It feels like a 27-24 game, and both teams might make deep playoff runs.



Giants +3.5 seems great bit not sure how available it is.

Titans +3.5 is taking advantage of a huge coaching mismatch.

Browns +2.5 is a great teaser leg, especially connecting to Pittsburgh, and I think they should get the outright win.