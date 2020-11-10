Week 10 NFL, Picks, Notes, Back in Vegas

Made five bets yesterday.

Bears +3 @ Golden Nugget. Transitive handicapping here. In the Bears last home game, they almost beat the Saints, and that performance is more impressive, considering last week's results. Some teams seem to be getting 0 hfa, and that can't be right.

Giants +4 @ Treasure Island. I just don't think any of the NFC east teams are any good, and after this year, they might change the playoff format to keep the fourth best division winner doesn't automatically get a home game. Giants played the Eagles very tough the first time, and they still have a chance at winning the division.

Panthers +6

I bet this early, even though it's the same everywhere. Can't trust Tampa as a road favorite, especially after their last game, and Carolina is much better than their record.



Also bet, Bills-Cardinals under 56, and Texans-Browns under 54.5. I'm unsure about those, but the totals guy at headquarters a

swears they're great, so I bet them.