Week 10 of EOG’s 3rd Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

mrbowling300
Welcome to Week 10 of the football contest. Look for the lines to be posted Wed, Nov 9 at appx 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Here are the current standings after 9 weeks of contest play....starting to see some separation.
Week 9 was a bit better for the pool, cumulatively everyone went 38-37, 50.7%.
BigBlind is holding on to a 3.5 point lead. Yisman and Ruca still marching up the standings.
Good luck this week!
