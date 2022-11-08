Week 10 of EOG’s 3rd Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
Welcome to Week 10 of the football contest. Look for the lines to be posted Wed, Nov 9 at appx 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Here are the current standings after 9 weeks of contest play....starting to see some separation.

Week 9 was a bit better for the pool, cumulatively everyone went 38-37, 50.7%.

BigBlind is holding on to a 3.5 point lead. Yisman and Ruca still marching up the standings.

Good luck this week!

