Week 11 NFL, Group Discussion

Made two best before I left Las Vegas.

+7 On the Raiders seems like one of the best bets of the year. Raiders are starting to gel, and they should be the more motivated team.



Also, under 59 in the Seahawks-Cardinals. Coldish weather with a 60 percent chances of rain in Seattle, and if there are any punts, this thing should stay under.



Other than that, I didn't see a lot to get excited about. The odds seem pretty dharp, and this is usually the time in the season where I scale things back. Will wait to see what others here are doing.